Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza speaks to the media after being eliminated in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs during a press conference in Toronto on May 17.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Veteran Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announced his retirement Sunday after a 19-season NHL career.

The 38-year-old is moving into the Maple Leafs’ front office as a special assistant to GM Kyle Dubas.

Taken second overall by Ottawa in the 2001 draft, Spezza spent his first 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators before joining the Dallas Stars in 2014 and Toronto in 2019.

Spezza recorded 995 points (363 goals and 632 assists) in 1,248 career regular-season NHL games, with another 76 points (28 goals and 48 assists) in 97 career playoff games.

The two-time NHL all-star (2008, 2012) ranks in the top 100 on the NHL’s all-time list for games played (t-96th), assists (80th) and points (94th).

He had 12 goals and 13 assists in 71 games this season, adding another assist in five playoff outings.