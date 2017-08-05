More bad news for Canada at the world track and field championships.

Derek Drouin, the reigning world and Olympic champion in high jump, announced he was withdrawing with an Achilles tendon injury.

The news comes after three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse was forced to pull out with a torn hamstring earlier this week.

Drouin’s Achilles tendon injury kept him out of the Canadian championships last month in Ottawa, and he’d been able to do little jumping off the injured foot in the weeks since.

Canada was hoping to improve on the record eight medals the team won at the world championships two years ago in Beijing.

