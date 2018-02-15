Pyeongchang 2018: What to watch on Feb. 15 at the Winter Olympics

What to watch on Feb. 15 at the Winter Olympics
- Canadian speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen will go for his second medal of the Games when he races in the 10,000 metres later today
- Canadian pairs figure skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford won the bronze medal in the pairs free skate event
- The women’s curling team struggled in their first game against South Korea, losing 8-4. The men improved to 3-0 after defeating Norway 7-4
- Many sports continue to deal with detrimental weather conditions, a serious problem for a major event that relies on the outdoor conditions
- As hockey gets under way, Russian hockey players struggle with the fact they can’t call themselves Team Russia
All times Eastern
Speed skating (Men's 10,000m)
Canadian speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen will go for his second medal of the Games when he races in the 10,000 metres. A brutal event that taxes even the fittest of athletes, the 10,000 requires remarkable physical and mental stamina. Bloemen is the world record-holder in the event with a time of 12 minutes 36.30 seconds. He'll face a stiff challenge from Dutch star Sven Kramer, who edged Bloemen for gold in the 5,000 on Sunday. (6 a.m.)
Men's ice hockey (Canada vs. Switzerland)
The highly anticipated men's hockey tournament kicks off with two games. The Olympic Athletes of Russia will open play against Slovakia while the Americans face Slovenia. While Canada, which kicks off play Thursday, is the defending champion, there is no clear favourite this year after NHL players decided to skip the Games for the first time since 1994. That has resulted in teams mostly made up of players from European leagues and they are still a work in progress, says their head coach. (7:10 a.m.)
Luge (team relay)
It's been a roller-coaster few weeks for Canada's luge relay team. In December, it appeared they may be gaining an Olympic bronze medal — Canada's first in the sport — after two Russians had their results from the 2014 Games nullified. But the decision was overturned a few weeks later by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, meaning Canada's fourth-place finish four years ago would likely stand. The drama only makes Sam Edney, Alex Gough, Tristan Walker and Justin Snith more determined to reach the podium in the relay. (7:30 a.m.)
Figure skating (Men's short program)
Patrick Chan begins one final quest to win a gold medal in men's figure skating when he skates his short program. The three-time world champion, who will retire after the Olympics, has looked at times this season as if he's dragging himself to the finish line. But he showed what he's capable of in Monday's team event, helping Canada secure the gold medal with two beautiful quad jumps. He'll be hoping to replicate that success in Friday's short program and Saturday's free skate. (8 p.m.)
What's happening on Feb. 16
- 1:00 a.m.: Cross-country skiing (Men’s 15km individual)
- 6:00 a.m.: Speed skating (Women’s 5,000m)
- 8:00 p.m.: Figure skating (Men’s free skate)
- 9:00 p.m.: Alpine Skiing (Women’s super-G)
- 11:00 p.m.: Freestyle skiing (Women’s freeski slopestyle final)
In case you missed it
- Feb. 9: Winter Olympics officially under way after opening ceremony
- Feb. 10: Parrot, McMorris win Canada’s first medals of the Games in men’s slopestyle
- Feb. 11: Figure skating team wins Canada’s first gold medal of Winter Olympics
- Feb. 12: Kingsbury captures Canada’s second gold medal at Winter Games
- Feb. 13: Canadian curlers capture gold, Gough makes history and Boutin earns surprise bronze in short track
- Feb. 14: Figure skating pair Duhamel and Radford win bronze in free skate
- At the Olympics, North and South Korea unite against a common foe, Japan, writes Nathan Vanderklippe
