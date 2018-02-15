 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Pyeongchang 2018: What to watch on Feb. 15 at the Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG 2018

What to watch on Feb. 15 at the Winter Olympics

Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada competes in the men’s 5000m speed skating event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Latest news

  • Canadian speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen will go for his second medal of the Games when he races in the 10,000 metres later today
  • Canadian pairs figure skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford won the bronze medal in the pairs free skate event
  • The women’s curling team struggled in their first game against South Korea, losing 8-4. The men improved to 3-0 after defeating Norway 7-4
  • Many sports continue to deal with detrimental weather conditions, a serious problem for a major event that relies on the outdoor conditions
  • As hockey gets under way, Russian hockey players struggle with the fact they can’t call themselves Team Russia

What to watch today

All times Eastern

Speed skating (Men's 10,000m)

Canadian speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen will go for his second medal of the Games when he races in the 10,000 metres. A brutal event that taxes even the fittest of athletes, the 10,000 requires remarkable physical and mental stamina. Bloemen is the world record-holder in the event with a time of 12 minutes 36.30 seconds. He'll face a stiff challenge from Dutch star Sven Kramer, who edged Bloemen for gold in the 5,000 on Sunday. (6 a.m.)

Story continues below advertisement

Interactive: Mass start speed skating bends the rules at Winter Olympics

New to the Olympics this year is the long-track mass-start speed-skating event. It is a hybrid of short-track action, long-track strategy and roller derby-like roughness.

Men's ice hockey (Canada vs. Switzerland)

The highly anticipated men's hockey tournament kicks off with two games. The Olympic Athletes of Russia will open play against Slovakia while the Americans face Slovenia. While Canada, which kicks off play Thursday, is the defending champion, there is no clear favourite this year after NHL players decided to skip the Games for the first time since 1994. That has resulted in teams mostly made up of players from European leagues and they are still a work in progress, says their head coach. (7:10 a.m.)

Luge (team relay)

It's been a roller-coaster few weeks for Canada's luge relay team. In December, it appeared they may be gaining an Olympic bronze medal — Canada's first in the sport — after two Russians had their results from the 2014 Games nullified. But the decision was overturned a few weeks later by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, meaning Canada's fourth-place finish four years ago would likely stand. The drama only makes Sam Edney, Alex Gough, Tristan Walker and Justin Snith more determined to reach the podium in the relay. (7:30 a.m.)

Interactive: How mental preparation is key to Olympic sledding sports

Nothing can compare to an actual run down the course, but luge, bobsleigh and skeleton athletes lean on mental visualizations as a means of practice ahead of race day.

Figure skating (Men's short program)

Patrick Chan begins one final quest to win a gold medal in men's figure skating when he skates his short program. The three-time world champion, who will retire after the Olympics, has looked at times this season as if he's dragging himself to the finish line. But he showed what he's capable of in Monday's team event, helping Canada secure the gold medal with two beautiful quad jumps. He'll be hoping to replicate that success in Friday's short program and Saturday's free skate. (8 p.m.)

What's happening on Feb. 16

  • 1:00 a.m.: Cross-country skiing (Men’s 15km individual)
  • 6:00 a.m.: Speed skating (Women’s 5,000m)
  • 8:00 p.m.: Figure skating (Men’s free skate)
  • 9:00 p.m.: Alpine Skiing (Women’s super-G)
  • 11:00 p.m.: Freestyle skiing (Women’s freeski slopestyle final)


In case you missed it

More from The Globe

  • At the Olympics, North and South Korea unite against a common foe, Japan, writes Nathan Vanderklippe

Follow The Globe in Pyeongchang

With files from Canadian Press

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.