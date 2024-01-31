Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Annika Behnke and Kole Sauve perform during the pairs skating event at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, on Jan. 29.HANDOUT/Reuters

Canadian figure skaters Annika Behnke and Kole Sauve will serve as closing ceremony flag-bearers at the Winter Youth Olympic Games, the Canadian Olympic Committee said Wednesday.

Behnke, from Peace River, Alta., and Sauve, from Edmonton, finished first in the pairs event to become the first-ever Canadian figure skaters to win gold at the competition.

“The strength and resilience they showed in the performance that won them a historic gold in pairs figure skating is an inspiration and a shining example of the Olympic spirit,” Canadian chef de mission Lisa Weagle said in a release.

Behnke, 14, and Sauve, 16, will compete in the team event on Thursday before the closing ceremony that evening.

Freestyle skier Charlie Beatty and curler Chloe Fediuk were Canadian flag-bearers at the opening ceremony on Jan. 19.