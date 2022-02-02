China's Xu Xin (R) and Vietnam's Ho Tan Tai fight for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying round Group B football match between Vietnam and China at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on February 1, 2022.NHAC NGUYEN/AFP/Getty Images

The opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics is days away, and China is geared up for what promises to be the country’s best-ever showing at the Winter Games. But when it comes to 2022′s other global sporting event, China won’t even be in attendance: the country was knocked out of the football World Cup on Tuesday after a humiliating 3-1 loss to Vietnam in Hanoi.

The last and only time China qualified for the World Cup was back in 2002. Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the country’s team was already last in its group, and qualification would have taken something of a miracle. But even then, defeat to Vietnam – a team 20 spots behind China in the FIFA world rankings, which lost its last seven games – was tough to stomach for Chinese football fans, many of whom took to social media to vent, calling Tuesday’s loss “another night of shame.”

They weren’t alone in their outrage. In a commentary, the People’s Daily, mouthpiece of the Communist Party, said the game was one the team “shouldn’t have lost and couldn’t afford to.” The defeat should be a “watershed” moment, the paper said, “a turning point for China’s national team.”

Such a turning point has been a long time coming however, and previous defeats, just as embarrassing as Tuesday night’s, have failed to spark any major transformation.

For a decade now, since soccer fan Xi Jinping became president, China has invested heavily in trying to become a football world power, without any payoff. A plan launched in 2015 called for the men’s team to be among the best in Asia, and the women’s among the best in the world, by 2025. Three years out, the women’s team sits at 19th in the world rankings, behind regional rivals North Korea, Australia and Japan, while the men’s side is 74th, one rank behind Cape Verde, a country of less than 500,000 people with 0.01% the GDP of China’s.

Other nations without a strong footballing history have struggled at the men’s game – just ask the United States – but they have not made soccer success such a public and repeatedly stated goal, or thrown so much money at it.

China has spent billions on football: building soccer pitches across the country – some 26,000 between 2016 and 2020 alone – and setting up football academies modeled on those in Spain and the UK, securing the broadcasting rights to top international competitions, and pumping money into the Chinese Super League, whose clubs were for a while among the top spenders in the world, snapping up global talent like Carlos Tevez, Oscar and Hulk.

But all of this has been for naught. After years of fat spending in the CSL, the bills have started to come due and many teams have found themselves in dire financial straits. Jiangsu FC won the league in 2020, only to be dissovled three months later as parent company Suning struggled to pay off debts. Former Asian Champions League victors Guangzhou FC are also teetering on the edge of bankruptcy due to problems with owners Evergrande.

The CSL has also struggled due to constant meddling by the authorities, who sometimes view it as a key step to building a successful national team, and other times a rival for players’ time. The league was paused from August to December last year so national team members could focus on World Cup qualifiers, to the outrage of fans and the detriment of clubs that were already struggling as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

“The league, the clubs, the support base. These are what drive football anywhere and what ultimately deliver successful national teams. So what’s different in China?” Cameron Wilson, founder of Wild East Football, a news and analysis site that covers soccer in the country, wrote in December. “Damningly, a Soviet sports mentality persists in the form of the Chinese FA’s tunnel vision on the national team, to the detriment of all else.”

China can invest in football education as much as it wants, but without a functioning domestic league, up-and-coming young players are left without clear prospects or direction, Mr. Wilson argues.

Hopes the authorities might change their approach are scant. In recent years, power in China has become yet more centralised and the authorities ever more hands-on. And the top-down approach has worked in other areas: after Beijing secured the 2022 Olympics, China declared it would become a winter sports powerhouse, and it looks to have done so. According to state media, some 300 million people have engaged in winter sports ahead of the Games, and Chinese athletes appear poised to deliver their country’s most successful performance ever at a Winter Olympics.

For the country’s beleagured soccer fans, the contrast is just extra salt in the wound. Writing on Weibo, user Kangmixiu said they were watching a documentary on the Winter Olympics and “felt the motherland’s growing sporting power.”

“A few minutes later, when I changed the channel, I saw the national football team trailing Vietnam 0-2...”

Alexandra Li and Nathan VanderKlippe contributed reports.

