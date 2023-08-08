Canadian cyclist Mel Pemble held on to her women’s C3 omnium title at the UCI Cycling Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

Pemble secured the championship after completing four events for a total of 154 points.

The Victoria cyclist previously won a bronze medal in the time trial event as well as a silver in the women’s C3 scratch race.

The success follows a three-medal day on Monday.

Keely Shaw of Midale, Sask., won a silver medal in the C3 individual pursuit qualifiers while Dylan Bibic of Mississauga, Ont., also took home a silver in the men’s C2 to add to Pemble’s Monday haul.

Pemble says she was thinking about the omnium title during other events but knew she had to race well to clinch the title.

She says although she wasn’t able to retain her scratch race title, she’s pleased with her silver medal that propelled her to first in the omnium standings.