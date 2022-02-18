Good morning! Canada added two silver and two bronze medals to its tally in Beijing, with podium finishes in speed skating, curling, and the freeski halfpipe (Eileen Gu took the gold in the latter, her third medal). Meanwhile, Norway continues its overall dominance in the Winter Games, capturing its 15th gold medal these Olympics and setting a new record.

Laurent Dubreuil of Canada waves as he walks off the podium after winning the silver medal in the men’s 1,000-metre speed skating race at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Friday.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Here’s what happened overnight:

Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil won a silver medal in the men’s 1,000 metres, posting a time of 1 minute 8.32 seconds. He finished 0.40 seconds behind gold medalist Thomas Krol of the Netherlands.

Canada has won a bronze medal in men's curling, with Brad Gushue defeating American John Shuster 8-5 in the third-place game at the Ice Cube.

Cassie Sharpe captured silver, while Canadian teammate Rachael Karker won bronze, in women's freeski halfpipe. China's Eileen Gu took the gold, her third medal of the Games.

Vanessa James and Eric Radford are in 12th spot after the pairs short program in figure skating, while fellow Canadians Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro are 13th after a frightening stumble.

Despite being heavily favoured to win medals in men's ski cross, Canada was kept off the podium on Friday as Brady Leman placed sixth. "I'm bummed. I'm tired. I'm relieved that it's over. I'm proud of how I skied," said Leman, the 2018 Olympic champion.

From left, Canadian silver medalist Cassie Sharpe, gold medalist Eileen Gu of China and Canadian bronze medalist Rachael Karker pose during a medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe competition on Friday.Aaron Favila/The Associated Press

Globe on the ground

Curler Jennifer Jones didn't win anything at the Olympics, but she did something as or more useful. In her quiet, un-showy way, she showed the rest of us how to lose, writes Cathal Kelly.

Rachel Brady writes that since Canadian speed skater Ivanie Blondin's crash in Pyeongchang, the athlete has been honing her skills, working on her mental health and building a new support crew – both human and animal.

James Griffiths says Russian President Vladimir Putin's presence at the opening ceremony provided the type of international legitimacy to China that the Western boycott was supposed to take away. But Putin's actions since leaving Beijing have almost completely overshadowed the Olympics and Chinese President Xi Jinping's moment in the global spotlight.

Where Canada stands

What’s on today and tomorrow

Friday Feb. 18

8:30 p.m. ET Freestyle skiing, men’s halfpipe, final 🥇

11:37 p.m. ET Alpine skiing, mixed team, final 🥇

Saturday Feb. 19

1 a.m. ET Cross-country skiing, men’s 50 km freestyle 🥇

1:05 a.m. ET Curling, men, gold medal game Britain vs. Sweden

2:45 a.m. ET Speed skating, women’s mass start, semi-final

3:30 a.m. ET Speed skating, men’s mass start, final 🥇

4 a.m. ET Speed skating, women’s mass start, final 🥇

6 a.m. ET Figure skating, mixed pairs, free program, final 🥇

8:05 p.m. ET Curling, women, gold medal game 🥇

11:10 p.m. ET Ice hockey, men, gold medal game 🥇

As seen at the Games:

Speed skater Charles Hamelin jumps in the air, surrounded by teammates Pascal Dion, Steven Dubois, Maxime Laoun and Jordan Pierre-Gilles, in a photo taken by Greg Kolz.

