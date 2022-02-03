Good morning! Team Canada started its events last night with a little bit of curling, a little bit of hockey, and a little bit of moose.

The first-arriving member of the Canadian delegation was the moose – the team’s photogenic fibreglass mascot who measures about six feet in length and weighs some 500 lbs.Canadian Olympic Committee

Here’s what’s happening so far:

Where Canada stands

No medals have been earned yet, but once they start coming in, we’ll update this graphic:

The Globe and Mail

What’s on today and tomorrow

Thursday, Feb. 3

7:05 a.m. ET Curling, mixed doubles round robin: Canada vs. Norway

7:35 p.m. ET Curling, mixed doubles round robin: Canada vs. Switzerland

8:55 p.m. ET Figure skating, mixed team, qualification - men’s short program

10:35 p.m. ET Figure skating, mixed team, qualification - Rhythm Dance

Friday, Feb. 4

12:15 a.m. ET Figure skating, mixed team, qualification - pairs short program

12:35 a.m. ET Curling, mixed doubles, Round robin: Canada vs. China

7 a.m. ET Opening ceremony

11:10 p.m. ET Ice hockey, women, Canada vs. Finland

The Globe has put together an Olympics primer, including the key athletes and teams, important events and when to watch. You can check it out (and keep it bookmarked) here.

Globe on the ground

The Globe’s Rachel Brady writes about a moose on the loose. As the Winter Olympics are set to begin, Canada’s big-antlered lucky charm is standing right where he belongs: outside Team Canada’s accommodations in the athletes village, ready to pose for his usual flurry of photos with Olympians from around the world.

Cathal Kelly writes about the possibility of a Winter Olympics on home soil in the next decade, and who is going to pay for it. He also looks at the Canadian women’s hockey team and their first Olympic win, writing they’re so good that “it can be hard to watch the other team lose.”

James Griffiths writes about China winning its first curling event – before the Olympic flame reached the National Stadium – with Fan Suyuan and Ling Zhi defeating Switzerland’s Jenny Perret and Martin Rios seven stones to six.

COVID-19 and the Games

The Canadian team’s head doctor in Beijing says COVID-19 measures before and upon athletes’ arrivals have kept the virus mostly at bay so far.

As seen at the Games:

Canadian short track speed skater Kim Boutin is back on the ice and ready to play.

