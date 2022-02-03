Good morning! Team Canada started its events last night with a little bit of curling, a little bit of hockey, and a little bit of moose.
Here’s what’s happening so far:
- Canada starts the Beijing Olympics with a 12-1 win over Switzerland to open the women’s hockey tournament.
- Canada’s Rachel Homan and John Morris struggle in the Olympic mixed doubles curling opener, losing 6-4 to Great Britain.
- Meet the veteran core of Canada’s biathlon team: Sarah Beaudry of Prince George, Emma Lunder of Vernon and brothers Scott and Christian Gow of Calgary.
- With the NHL’s stars sitting this Winter Olympics out, the men’s hockey tournament is wide open.
- ICYMI: Team Canada named Charles Hamelin and Marie-Philip Poulin as its flag-bearers for the opening ceremonies.
Where Canada stands
No medals have been earned yet, but once they start coming in, we’ll update this graphic:
What’s on today and tomorrow
Thursday, Feb. 3
7:05 a.m. ET Curling, mixed doubles round robin: Canada vs. Norway
7:35 p.m. ET Curling, mixed doubles round robin: Canada vs. Switzerland
8:55 p.m. ET Figure skating, mixed team, qualification - men’s short program
10:35 p.m. ET Figure skating, mixed team, qualification - Rhythm Dance
Friday, Feb. 4
12:15 a.m. ET Figure skating, mixed team, qualification - pairs short program
12:35 a.m. ET Curling, mixed doubles, Round robin: Canada vs. China
7 a.m. ET Opening ceremony
11:10 p.m. ET Ice hockey, women, Canada vs. Finland
The Globe has put together an Olympics primer, including the key athletes and teams, important events and when to watch. You can check it out (and keep it bookmarked) here.
Globe on the ground
The Globe’s Rachel Brady writes about a moose on the loose. As the Winter Olympics are set to begin, Canada’s big-antlered lucky charm is standing right where he belongs: outside Team Canada’s accommodations in the athletes village, ready to pose for his usual flurry of photos with Olympians from around the world.
Cathal Kelly writes about the possibility of a Winter Olympics on home soil in the next decade, and who is going to pay for it. He also looks at the Canadian women’s hockey team and their first Olympic win, writing they’re so good that “it can be hard to watch the other team lose.”
James Griffiths writes about China winning its first curling event – before the Olympic flame reached the National Stadium – with Fan Suyuan and Ling Zhi defeating Switzerland’s Jenny Perret and Martin Rios seven stones to six.
COVID-19 and the Games
- The Canadian team’s head doctor in Beijing says COVID-19 measures before and upon athletes’ arrivals have kept the virus mostly at bay so far.
As seen at the Games:
Canadian short track speed skater Kim Boutin is back on the ice and ready to play.
