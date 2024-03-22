Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier placed third in the rhythm dance Friday at the world figure skating championships.

Toronto’s Gilles and Poirier of Unionville, Ont., scored an 86.51 in front of a home crowd at the Bell Centre.

Defending champions and 2022 Olympic gold medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States finished first with a season-best 90.08 ahead of Italy’s Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (87.52).

Marjorie Lajoie of Boucherville, Que., and Zachary Lagha of Saint-Hubert, Que., posted a season-best 83.20 while skating to Thriller by Michael Jackson to rank fifth.

Montreal’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Danish-Canadian partner Nikolaj Sorensen placed 10th (75.76) after Fournier Beaudry stumbled during their twizzles.

Sorensen and Fournier Beaudry withdrew from the Canadian championship in January after USA Today reported an American figure skating coach and former skater accused Sorensen of sexually assaulting her in Hartford, Conn., in 2012. Sorensen has denied the allegations, which have not been proven in court.

The free dance takes place Saturday afternoon.

On Thursday night, Canada’s Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps captured gold in the pairs competition. The two-time national champions posted a personal-best total score of 221.56 after skating to Interview With a Vampire in the free program.

The women’s free program was set for later Friday. Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx, Isabeau Levito of the United States and Haein Lee of South Korea ranked first to third respectively after the short program.

Two-time defending champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan ranked fourth. She could be the first woman to three-peat since American Peggy Fleming from 1966 to 1968. Madeline Schizas of Oakville, Ont., was 17th after the short program.

Competition ends Saturday with the men’s free program.