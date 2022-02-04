Canadian forward Melodie Daoust was scratched from Saturday’s Olympic women’s hockey game against Finland because of injury.

The status of the 30-year-old from Valleyfield, Que., was “day-to-day”, according to Hockey Canada, and Daoust is expected to return to the lineup “at some point” during the tournament.

Daoust was checked hard into the boards by defender Sarah Forster in the second period of Thursday’s 12-1 win over the Swiss to open the tournament in Beijing.

The Canadian forward left the ice bent over in pain.

Daoust led Canada to a world championship last summer in Calgary with six goals and six assists in seven games.