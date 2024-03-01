Brad Gushue opened defence of his Canadian men’s curling championship with a 7-4 win over Nova Scotia’s Matthew Manuel on Friday night.

In other games in the Brier’s first draw, Aaron Sluchinski doubled Kevin Koe 8-4 in a battle of Albertan teams, host Saskatchewan’s Mike McEwen defeated Prince Edward Island’s Tyler Smith 7-6, and Northwest Territories’ Jamie Koe defeated Quebec’s Julien Tremblay 7-4.

Pool play resumes Saturday afternoon at Regina’s Brandt Centre.

The top three teams in each pool of nine advance to a six-team playoff, from which the four Page playoff teams will be determined.

The winner on March 10 represents Canada at the men’s world championship in Switzerland starting later this month.