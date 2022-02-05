Isabelle Weidemann of Canada in action.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters

Canada has its first medal of the Beijing Winter Olympics, a bronze for long track speed skater Isabelle Weidemann.

The 26-year-old from Ottawa choked back tears as she pulled off her hood and goggles after crossing the finish line in the 3000-metre race Saturday afternoon in Beijing in three minutes and 58.64 seconds.

This is Weidemann’s second Olympic Games, but it’s her first medal, and the first for a Canadian female on the long track since the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. It follows her painful fourth-place performance at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, so achingly close to the podium. This could be the first of a string of medals for Canadian speed skaters in Beijing.

“There was so much work that’s gone into the last four years. Not just physically for me, but mental performance and recovery all these little aspects,” said Weidemann after the race. “But to make that jump (from 4th) it really solidified for me that the work wasn’t for nothing.”

Weidemann joins Kristina Groves (2010) and Cindy Klassen (2006 and 2010) as the only Canadian women to earn Olympic medals in the 3000-metre event. Weidemann happens to share a connection with Groves.

“She’s my hometown hero. I grew up skating in the same town, the same club,” said Weidemann after the race. “She’s been an idol of mine for a very long time, I had posters of her on my wall. So, yeah, it’s very special.”

Weidemann was up against some blazing fast competition in this Olympic event. Irene Schouten of the Netherlands smashed a 20-year-old Olympic record en route to winning gold (3:56.93), while Italy’s Franscesca Lollobrigida earned silver (3:58.06).

Fittingly the original record holder, German legend Claudia Pechstein, also took part in Saturday’s race. Now 49, Pechstein, who is the oldest woman to compete at a Winter Games, finished last of the 20 skaters (4:17.16). Pechstein becomes just the second athlete — and first woman — to compete in eight Winter Games. She will turn 50 two days after the Beijing Games close. A holder of nine Olympic medals, Pechstein held that 3000m record since the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics.

Saturday’s race was the first event inside the National Speed Skating Oval to kick off competition on Day 1 of at the Beijing Games. Better known as the Ice Ribbon, the huge oblong-shaped building is the only newly-built ice venue for these Olympics, marked by the unique spirals of light on its white-bright ceiling.

A smattering of local mask-wearing spectators spotted the pastel-coloured seats inside the stadium, placing themselves a small distance apart. They were treated to a lightshow half-way through the race day on Saturday.

In the 3000 metre event, the women register their times by racing in pairs. While they are gliding beautifully across the ice, they are grinding through seven and a half grueling laps on the 400-metre oval, grimacing as the lactic acid burns in their legs. Their coaches bellow from the side of the ice.

Weidmann was in the second-last pairing of the afternoon. She raced against Norway’s Ragne Wiklund in her pairing, and the six-foot-two Canadian pulled into first place among all skaters so far on the day as she took it to another gear in the final couple of laps.

“Usually I skate a little bit conservative. I tend not to skate too aggressive. I knew the ice wasn’t going to be forgiving out there today,” said Weidemann. “You have to be able to fight in the last few laps. I wanted to make sure I didn’t burn too many bridges. I’m happy with it.”

Weidmann, who trains at the Oval in Calgary, was joined by her two close friends and training mates in the event. Valerie Maltais, of Saguenay, Que. finished 12th in 4:04.27 minutes, while

Ivanie Blondin, also of Ottawa finished 14th in 4:06.40.

There could be more medals coming for the Canadian speed skating team in Beijing.

On Monday, Dutch-Canadian speed skater Ted-Jan Bloeman will compete in the men’s 5,000 metre for Canada, an event in which he earned a silver medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. He’s also projected for the podium in the 10,000 metre. Laurent Dubreuil may snag a medal in the 500-metres.

She, Maltais and Blondin will compete together in the Team Pursuit on Feb. 15. Blondin is also projected to pick up a medal in the mass start event. Weidemann also still has the 5000 metre event.

“I’m very overwhelmed, for sure. But a good feeling,” said Weidemann of the look on her face as she finished the race. “I’m just so proud to be able to bring home a medal for Canada.”

