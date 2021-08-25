 Skip to main content
Keely Shaw races to Canada’s first medal of Tokyo Paralympics, a cycling bronze

TOKYO
The Canadian Press
Canada's Keely Shaw during the medal ceremony for the C4 3,000-metre individual pursuit, at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, on Aug. 25.

Keely Shaw captured Canada’s first medal of the Tokyo Paralympics, racing to bronze in cycling’s C4 3,000-metre individual pursuit.

Canada’s Aurelie Rivard also won bronze in the 50 freestyle to open her Paralympic campaign.

Shaw, a 27-year-old from Saskatoon, crossed the finish line in three minutes 48.342 seconds in her Paralympic debut at the Izue Velodrome in Shizuoka, beating Australia’s Meg Lemon in the bronze race.

Shaw, a world silver medallist in 2019, took up Para cycling in 2016 after experiencing paralysis on the left side of her body when she fell off a horse in 2009.

Australia’s Emily Petricola won the gold, while American Shawn Morelli was second.

Rivard, a 25-year-old from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., touched the wall in 28.11 in the 50 freestyle event in which she won gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Anastasiia Gontar, representing the Russian Paralympic Committee, won the gold in 27.38, while Chantalle Zuderveld claimed silver (27.42).

Rivard, who was competing for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, is racing in six events in Tokyo, five individual and one relay.

