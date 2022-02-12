Skip Anna Hasselborg of Sweden, Agnes Knochenhauer of Sweden, Vice Sara McManus of Sweden and Sofia Mabergs of Sweden celebrate after winning their match against Canada in Beijing on Feb. 12, 2022.EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Reuters

Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg defeated Canada’s Jennifer Jones 7-6 in women’s curling on Saturday morning at the Beijing Games.

Hasselborg made a delicate split for three points in the fifth end for a lead she wouldn’t relinquish.

Jones pulled closer after a raise-double in the eighth gave her a pair. She forced Hasselborg to draw the button for a single in the ninth.

Canada had a chance to win in the 10th end but could only score one point on a thin double attempt.

Sweden improved to 2-1 in round-robin play while Canada fell to 1-2.

Canada’s Brad Gushue was scheduled to play Sweden’s Niklas Edin later in the day.