Beltran’s late penalty sends Fiorentina into Europa Conference League final for second straight year

A late penalty from Lucas Beltran that rewarded intense pressing by Fiorentina ensured the Italian team progressed to the Europa Conference League final for the second straight year with an aggregate 4-3 win over Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Fiorentina, which lost to West Ham in the title match last year, will be up against either Olympiakos or Aston Villa in the May 29 final in Athens. The Greek team hosts its English Premier League rival on Thursday holding a 4-2 lead from the first leg in England.

Beltran’s goal secured a 1-1 draw after Brugge captain Hans Vanaken put the hosts in front with a first-half goal to level the tie. Fiorentina had prevailed 3-2 in the first leg in Italy.

Club Brugge was in control early on at the Jan Breydel stadium. Playing in front of the backline, Ghana international Denis Odoi was excellent in mastering the midfield with Vanaken as Fiorentina players were pegged back in their half and defended with pugnacity.

Brugge found an opening in the 20th minute when Vanaken delivered a precise cross for Maxim De Cuyper in the box. The defender tried to head the ball home but could not connect with it, and it went straight into the back of the net.

Brugge suddenly lost its focus after scoring and allowed Fiorentina to kickstart its match with a series of chances.

The Italian club’s efforts were finally rewarded in the 85th minute when Brandon Mechele conceded a penalty for a foul in the box. Beltran took the kick and sent the ball past Mignolet with a precise low shot.