Canadian forward Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC mutually agree to terminate contract

Open this photo in gallery: Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola dives for a header during a match against the New York Red Bulls, in Toronto, on May 17, 2023.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Canadian forward Ayo Akinola is leaving Toronto FC after agreeing to a mutual termination of his contract.

The 24-year-old scored 18 goals in 96 appearances across all competitions since joining the MLS club in December 2017 as a homegrown player.

But he has been a forgotten figure of late at TFC, playing just 82 minutes across five league appearances.

Toronto loaned Akinola to the San Jose Earthquakes last July for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Akinola turned heads at the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando where he scored five goals, finishing behind only LAFC’s Diego Rossi in the scoring race. He scored a hat trick against CF Montreal, the third-youngest player in MLS history to manage the feat.

The native of Brampton, Ont., underwent surgery in August 2021 to repair an anterior cruciate ligament injured on international duty with Canada at the Gold Cup.

Akinola, who has won four caps for Canada, earned US$771,875 last season. His contract ran through this season with an option for 2025.