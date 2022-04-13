Canada's Atiba Hutchinson takes part in a practice session in Edmonton, on Nov. 10, 2021.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Canada captain Atiba Hutchinson has joined Simcoe County Rovers FC’s ownership group.

The League1 Ontario team says the 39-year-old Hutchinson, a native of Brampton, Ont., who captains Turkey’s Besiktas, follows former Canadian star Julian de Guzman and current Canadian internationals Cyle Larin (Besitktas), Doneil Henry (Los Angeles FC) and Janine Beckie (Portland Thorns) in being part of the club.

Founded in 2014, League1 Ontario is the third tier of soccer in the province with a men’s and women’s Premier Division.

De Guzman is Simcoe’s president and managing partner.

The ownership group also includes CEO Peter Raco, COO Will Devellis and board member Kosi Stobbs. They acquired the franchise licence previously held by Aurora FC.

De Guzman, Raco and Devellis had been involved with another Barrie side, 1812 FC, in the league but elected to go their own way.

Simcoe County kicks off its regular season April 24 against Blue Devils FC at Georgian College in Barrie, Ont.