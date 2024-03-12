Canada will face 15th-ranked Mexico in a men’s soccer friendly in the September FIFA international window.

The game is scheduled for Sept. 10 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s the second high-profile friendly announced recently. The 50th-ranked Canadians are set to face the sixth-ranked Netherlands in Rotterdam on June 6.

The matchups have been months in the making with teams looking for tune-ups ahead of Euro 2024, set to kick off June 14 in Germany, and Copa America, which starts June 20 across the U.S.

The September game marks the first meeting with Mexico since a 2-1 World Cup qualifying win by Canada in wintry conditions in Edmonton in November 2021. The teams tied 1-1 in the meeting prior to that in October 2021, Canada’s first point at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium since 1980.

Mexico leads the all-time series with a 20-5-9 record, however.

Next up for Canada is a Copa America playoff against No. 96 Trinidad and Tobago on March 23 in Frisco, Texas. More high-profile friendlies are expected should Canada qualify.