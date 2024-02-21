Open this photo in gallery: Toronto FC head coach John Herdman attends a news conference at the BMO Training Field, in Toronto, on Aug. 29, 2023.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Toronto FC acquired an international roster slot for this season from CF Montreal on Wednesday in exchange for US$175,000 in general allocation money.

TFC, which acquired Irish defender Kevin Long this week, is sending Montreal US$50,000 in 2024 allocation money and US$125,000 in 2025.

For 2024, MLS has 233 international roster slots divided among the 29 clubs. With slots able to be traded, there is no limit on the number of international roster slots on each club’s roster.

Allocation money can be used to “buy down” a player’s salary budget charge.

Toronto is expected to bring in more new talent after a slow rebuilding process over the off-season with just Long, Honduran international midfielder Deybi Flores and Trinidad winger/wingback Tyrese Spicer, the first overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, joining the squad.

TFC finished in the league basement last season at 4-20-10.

MLS teams have to be roster-compliant by 8 p.m. ET Friday, with the exception of Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake, who had to be roster-compliant Tuesday because of their season opener Wednesday. The rest of the league opens Saturday or Sunday.

Toronto kicks off the season Sunday at FC Cincinnati.