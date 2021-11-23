Toronto FC coach Javier Perez during a match against Pacific FC, at BMO Field, in Toronto, on Nov. 3.Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Javier Perez, who took over as coach from the fired Chris Armas on July 4, will not be back with Toronto FC.

Perez started the year as an assistant coach but was put in charge of the team after it stumbled to a 1-8-2 start to the MLS season. Under the Spaniard, TFC went 5-10-8 and finished 26th overall in the 27-team league.

“We would like to thank Javier for his hard work this season,” Toronto FC president Bill Manning said in a statement. “He stepped into a difficult situation and was a true professional in every regard. We wish him well in his next endeavour.”

The MLS club parted ways with Ali Curtis, general manager and senior vice-president of soccer operations, on Monday.

The moves clear the way for a new off-field leader, with veteran coach Bob Bradley seen as the leading candidate.

Bradley, the father of Toronto captain Michael Bradley, parted ways with Los Angeles FC earlier this month.

Prior to joining Toronto in February, Perez spent four seasons as an assistant coach with New York City FC. He previously spent four years with U.S. Soccer, serving as head coach of the men’s under-18 team and assistant coach with both the U.S. men’s senior and under-20 squads.

He was part of the senior men’s staff at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and the U-20 squad at the 2015 U-20 FIFA World Cup in New Zealand. Prior to going to the U.S. in 2007, Pere spent six years at Real Madrid as head coach for youth teams from under-nine to under-19.