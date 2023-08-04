German forward Prince Owusu signed with Toronto FC through 2024 with an option for 2025 on Friday.

He will be added to the club’s roster pending his Canadian work permit, medicals, and receipt of the international transfer certificate.

“We are very happy to add Prince to our attacking group during this summer window,” said Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez. “He has just completed a successful campaign in Germany and fits the profile of what we are looking to add in a striker.”

Hours later, Toronto FC announced that forward Adama Diomande would be put on the season-ending injury list. He’ll miss the rest of the 2023 campaign with an Achilles tendon injury in his left leg.

Owusu, 26, spent the past season with SSV Jahn Regensburg of 2. Bundesliga, Germany’s second division, where he scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for the club.

The Wertheim, Germany native began his career with VfB Stuttgart in 2009, where he came through the youth ranks and made his professional debut in Germany’s third-tier league against Dynamo Dresden on July 25, 2015.

He spent two seasons with VfB Stuttgart II before joining TSG 1899 Hoffenheim II for the 2017-18 season, where he scored 13 goals in 27 appearances and finished the season as the club’s top scorer.

Following a short stint at Arminia Bielefeld n 2018, Owusu was loaned to TSV 1860 Munich, where he made 45 appearances across all competitions. He scored eight goals with six assists in two seasons.

“His ability to be a reliable target in possession while also being a constant threat with his smart and powerful runs in behind opposing defences will be a welcomed combination here at TFC,” said Hernandez.

Internationally, Owusu has represented his native Germany at the youth level with the under-15, under-18, and under-19 teams, scoring five goals in 11 appearances.

He made his debut and scored his first goal with Germany U-15 in a friendly against Poland in 2011.