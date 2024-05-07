Underdog CS Saint-Laurent looks to continue cup run against Toronto FC

When CS Saint-Laurent players ran onto the field to celebrate their upset win over the CPL’s Halifax Wanderers FC, Rocco Placentino couldn’t join them.

The Saint-Laurent sporting director was overcome by emotion on the sidelines at Wanderers Ground.

Mamadou Kané converted the decisive spot kick in the 5-3 penalty shootout win May 2 that moved the Ligue1 Quebec champion into Wednesday’s quarter-final first leg of the Telus Canadian Championship against Toronto FC.

For Placentino, who has been with semi-pro Saint-Laurent since 2012, the milestone win was the result of years of hard work. But it also touched his heart, evoking memories of a “dear friend” gone far too soon.

Kané was wearing No. 7, the number associated with Jason Di Tullio, an assistant coach and former player with CF Montreal, who died of cancer in July, 2022, at the age of 38.

“It was meant to be where the last shooter had to wear No. 7. And it’s a kid that really plays with ‘la grinta’ [Italian for grit or fighting spirit],” said Placentino, who won the 2008 Canadian Championship with Montreal.

“Mamadou scored and my mind was saying ’Run to the corner where everyone went to celebrate.' But I was frozen. For a minute I couldn’t move. I was just so overwhelmed with positive vibes that my body went into a bit of a freeze mode. I just had to soak it in and process it a bit. I know Jason was definitely there to help us out.”

Di Tullio was all about la grinta, summing it up in one seven-word phrase: “How bad do you really want it?”

Toronto coach John Herdman was impressed by what he saw in Saint-Laurent’s win in Halifax.

“This is a team that will cause problems,” he said.

TFC had little problem dispatching League 1 Ontario’s Simcoe County Rovers 5-0 in the preliminary round. But Herdman said he is treating this cup game like a midweek MLS match.

“I'll travel with the strongest squad I have available,” he said.

“You may see Bernardeschi in this game,” he added, referencing Italian star Federico Bernardeschi who did not see action against Simcoe.

The designated player ended a lengthy scoring drought with two goals and an assist in Saturday’s 3-1 win over FC Dallas.

CF Montreal drew 1-1 at Forge FC on Tuesday in the first of the two-legged quarter-finals. The defending champion Vancouver Whitecaps played at Cavalry FC later Tuesday.

Atletico Ottawa hosts Pacific FC in the other quarter-final Wednesday.

Placentino expects a crowd between 4,500 and 6,000 at the 7,500-capacity Complexe sportif Claude-Robillard. Saint-Laurent normally draws around 600 to 700.

He says Wednesday’s gate should cover the costs of the Halifax trip and the return leg in Toronto.

While some Saint-Laurent get “minimal pay,” Placentino says most players only receive game bonuses.

“They all work, they all go to school. At the end of the day they do this to keep that little window of opportunity open for themselves,” he added.

“This is like going to American Idol and singing in front of the world” he added. “They’re just playing soccer in front of Canada.”