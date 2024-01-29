A new study commissioned by Tennis Canada shows that the sport has nearly reached pre-pandemic levels of participation.

According to the survey, nearly five million Canadians played tennis in the past year, with participation among youth between the ages of six and 17 growing 11 per cent.

The study was conducted by YouGov Canada among 1,493 Canadians over the age of 12 between Oct. 12-23, 2023. It was carried out online in English and French.

Tennis ranked as the fourth most popular sport in terms of interest in Canada and fifth for participation, according to the survey.

There was a 10 per cent increase in interest in tennis for young Canadians between 2022 and 2023.

Twenty-five per cent of Canadians under the age of 12 played tennis last year and even more indicated they are likely to continue in the next 12 months.

Thirty-one per cent of Canadians over the age of 12 say they definitely or probably will play tennis in the next year, the highest rate since 2019.

Parents are also taking an interest in the sport, with 30 per cent preparing to enrol their children in tennis programming next year, up from 23 per cent in 2022.