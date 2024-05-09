Afghan family of Operation Abraham co-founder finally makes it to Canada: ‘The biggest joy of my life’

Open this photo in gallery: Farouq Samim (L-R) shares a Afghanistan meal with Naweed Haidari, Nilofar Samim, Muhabatullah Samim, Nilab Haidari and their childrens during a lunch March 30, 2024 in Ottawa.Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

The Samim family gathered around a spread of nuts and dried fruit on the coffee table in the living room. The girls hid under the table, giggling as they scattered snacks across the carpet.

The Globe and Mail first met with the Samims in November, 2022, when they were living in a squalid room in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, praying that they would be resettled in Canada. More than two years later, after persistent advocacy by Operation Abraham, they have arrived and are starting their new lives in Ottawa.

Operation Abraham has worked to bring more than 100 Afghans fleeing Taliban persecution to Canada. The Samim family – relatives of Farouq Samim, one of Operation Abraham’s co-founders – was the last on their list in Pakistan.

The Globe reported in December that Operation Abraham had been urging the federal government to repatriate Farouq Samim’s family. Mr. Samim, who was born in eastern Afghanistan, trained as a medical doctor, authored a guidebook for NATO forces and spent years working with international media. He came to Ottawa on a scholarship in 2009 and helped train Canadian troops ahead of their deployment to Afghanistan.

In August, 2021, shortly after the Taliban takeover, Mr. Samim sought the help of Lewis Retik and Jacques Shore, partners with Gowling WLG in Ottawa, to get his sister and other close family members out of Kabul. Mr. Shore approached government officials, seeking immigration papers for Mr. Samim’s sister, who has a disability.

Within days, a small group of individuals, prompted by the two lawyer’s efforts, raised funds for a plane to evacuate her and several hundred others – and just like that, Operation Abraham was born. Since then, the non-profit, interfaith volunteer advocacy group has helped particularly vulnerable Afghans reach Canada, including female judges, women’s rights activists, defence lawyers and many others who would not be tolerated by the Taliban regime.

But for more than two years, Mr. Samim’s nephew Muhabatullah and Muhabatullah’s wife, Nilofar, and their three young daughters had been left in limbo. In February, they received news that they had finally been accepted to Canada, and the family arrived in March.

“What an incredible, incredible relief,” said Mr. Shore, who joined Mr. Retik and Mr. Samim at Muhabatullah and Nilofar’s new home on a recent day in Ottawa. The girls ran around, retreating to a bedroom to play, before surfacing for snacks.

Muhabatullah said he was overwhelmed when he learned he and his family were finally coming to Canada.

“I thought I was dreaming because of what I had seen prior to coming to that point that I have shared with all of you, the miseries that I’ve gone through, the fears that I’ve gone through with my family. So that was unbelievable … I was so happy and excited that finally I can take my three daughters to the safety of a beautiful country.”

Sitting in a chair beside him, Nilofar used a small black napkin to dab away her tears. “I had no hope that I would come to Canada. I was broken, devastated, because of my children. When I heard that I’m coming here, it was the biggest joy in my life.”

Mr. Samim broke down as he translated for Nilofar. He later said that when Mr. Shore told him the good news, he cried. “It was one of the best moments,” he said. “It was very relieving.”

And now that they’re here, they are settling into their new lives. Nilofar said she feels safe here and is grateful the government gave her family another chance to live.

“Everything is new and everything is good,” Muhabatullah added. “The level of acceptance from people, the respect to women and men and elderly and disabled, I see it in the society.”

He said their older girls, who are five and six, are really enjoying school. They also have a three-year-old and one on the way.

Muhabatullah, who was a prosecutor with the armed forces, said he wants to leave his former career behind him; he wants to go to university and is interested in psychology. In the meantime, he would like to pick up a trade – perhaps train as an electrician.

Nilofar said she’s focusing on learning English, but once she has mastered the language she wants to teach, which is what she did in Afghanistan.

The members of Operation Abraham each talked about how incredibly relieved they are that the Samims have made it to safety – but their work isn’t over yet.

Mr. Samim said one more family, who helped Operation Abraham save hundreds of lives, remains in limbo abroad.

Operation Abraham can’t disclose their location, Mr. Samim said, because of risks to the family, except to say they are in a third country, waiting to come to Canada. In the meantime, Operation Abraham has met with immigration officials and continues to press their case.

“Look at this example of humanity,” Mr. Samim said. “Human beings putting everything aside and coming together to save lives. That’s very meaningful to me.”