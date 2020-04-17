After record-setting bad quarter, China’s scared consumers put economic recovery in question

Open this photo in gallery A man wearing a face mask walks past bronze bull statues along a business street in Beijing on April 17, 2020. WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images

The world’s factory may be back in business, but its people are still reeling, as China’s first-quarter economic performance — its worst on record — offered a new warning about the depth of the crisis created by the Coronavirus pandemic.

China’s GDP contracted by 6.8 per cent in the first four months of the year, a decline that breaks a decades-long streak of growth. But behind the dire headline number stands an uneven recovery from the severe lockdowns imposed to slow the spread of the virus, with the country’s heavy industry back on its feet while consumers, who have become the real backbone of the world’s second-largest economy, continue to stagger.

Take the numbers in March, when parts of China began to emerge from lockdown: industrial production slipped just 1.1 per cent from the previous year. Retail sales, however, fell by 15.8 per cent. Chinese policymakers, in other words, have succeeded in getting big business back to work but have had much less success convincing people to start spending.

“It points to the divide between China’s ability to resume production (fast) and its ability to create demand for goods and services (much less obvious),” Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, a French corporate and investment bank, wrote in an emailed response to questions.

China is known to massage its statistics for political reasons; some Western economists estimate the real first-quarter contraction hit 20 per cent. (After weeks of accusations that China has understated the death toll from the virus, Chinese authorities on Friday increased the number of people killed by COVID-19 in Wuhan by more than 50 per cent, to 3,869.)

In China, analysts and economists emphasized what they said were positive trends, demonstrating the resiliency of a country battered by a deadly virus but now racing to resume normal life.

If China can constrain COVID-19, “the second half of the year should be better than the first,” said Mao Shengyong, spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, on Friday.

“If we compare China with other big global economies, in particular, our economic performance and the speed with which work has resumed in the post-epidemic period are very outstanding,” said Mei Xinyu, a researcher with the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, a research body under the Ministry of Commerce.

“The data suggests that in March our economy has stood firm,” added Yu Miaojie, a scholar at Peking University’s National School of Development, pointing to improvement in some indicators relative to January and February.

Other indicators suggested considerably more difficult circumstances. By the end of March, real estate sales and coal consumption for electricity had risen to levels roughly parallel with 2019. Both have since declined again. Coal use is now down nearly 11 per cent from last year, while real estate sales by floor space sold was off 36 per cent this week from the same period in 2019.

The first-quarter performance, meanwhile, is the worst since 1967, according to an analysis by Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China with ING Economics.

China has begun using some traditional tools of economic management to revive output. The issuance of local government special bonds has now exceeded $200-billion, said Ms. Pang, and some of that money is expected to fund big-project spending, a favoured Chinese method for undergirding growth — albeit this time with a new complexion, as policymakers promote “new infrastructure” that includes data centres and towers for the expansion of 5G mobile networks.

But it’s not clear how much these measures can achieve if people are too nervous to open wallets. Officially, China’s urban unemployment eased in March to 5.9 per cent. Some Western economic observers, however, estimate that at least 10 per cent of the country’s labour force has lost work because of the virus.

And while the Communist Party’s levers of economic control can substantially shift flows of investment and capital spending, the country’s leadership has struggled to nudge consumer spending in meaningful ways. In 2014, China’s private consumption as a percentage of GDP stood at 37.8 per cent. Last year, it was 38.7 per cent. In Canada, by comparison, private consumption makes up nearly 60 per cent of GDP.

“Stoking demand, supporting demand — at this point, that’s the absolutely critical policy imperative,” said Andrew Polk, founding partner of Trivium, a Beijing-based business advisory firm. ”Businesses will not normalize their output unless they have a customer. And that means both households and other businesses.”

But doing so “might be harder for China, because that’s not their normal operandi,” he said. Consumer sentiment “very much relies on momentum and psychology,” rather than the massive outlays of investment that have underpinned past Chinese stimulus programs.

Chinese officials have already begun to respond, directing cash into local stimulus programs that give vouchers to people to spend. Other programs have sought to revive car sales in particular, including bonuses for people who trade in old models and a surge in the number of licence plates issued in some big cities.

“People were running scared in the first half of March. They were scared about losing their jobs. They were scared about dying. They were scared about stock and real estate prices collapsing,” said Shaun Rein, an expert in consumer behaviour who is founder of China Market Research Group. Chinese passenger car sales were down 48.4 per cent in March. But, Mr. Rein said, ”we’ve seen a reasonably strong rebound in the second half of March across many sectors.”

Some spending has returned on food, beverage and health care. But there has been less appetite for jewellery, furniture or other household goods. “It would be premature to conclude the worst is past,” HSBC economists Julia Wang and Erin Xin wrote in a research note.

At the same time, it’s “worth mentioning that the fall in exports in March was much smaller than what was widely expected. That’s a good start,” said Mr. Mei, the researcher. The virus has “consumed the fat in our economy, but it hasn’t hurt its bones or muscle.”

Yet there is institutional resistance to helping consumers.

Voucher programs “will only encourage people and companies to maintain bad habits and their heavy reliance on government,” sad Mr. Mei. Better, he said, to “ease the regulatory burden and restrictions on the development of businesses, thereby injecting more vitality into our economy.”

Prof. Yu pointed in particular to small and medium-sized manufacturers, who have “faced the most difficulties and are therefore most in need of help.” He believes “a massive stimulus program is a must.”

