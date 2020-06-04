As Hong Kong passes anthem bill, people vow to defy ban on Tiananmen Square vigil

Open this photo in gallery University students observe a minute of silence in front of the Pillar of Shame, a statue by Danish artist Jens Galschiot to commemorate the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown in Beijing, at the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, June 4, 2020. JESSIE PANG/Reuters

Thirty-one years ago, Chinese troops took aim at their own people, staining the area around Tiananmen Square with the blood of students who had gathered to demand transparency from corrupt officials and democratic freedoms. Women and children were shot. Tanks crushed others to death. Doctors who rushed to the scene were killed.

But just as soon as the crews came to replace the bullet-riddled bricks, work began to scrub memories. Within a week, propaganda trucks roamed Beijing, blaring loudspeaker messages extolling the people’s love for the army. Soldiers were dispatched to classrooms to deliver the official account of a country protecting peace and defeating destructive hooligans. In the years that followed, a national drive to forget elided the gore of a country that massacred its own, replacing it with a euphemistic reference to a historical “political disturbance,” language that continues to be used to this day — though even that term is considered so sensitive that China’s Foreign Ministry censored it from a transcript this week of its own spokesperson’s remarks.

Only one place on Chinese soil has been able remember: Hong Kong, where an annual June 4 candlelight vigil has for decades gathered hundreds of thousands of people in sombre commemoration at the city’s Victoria Park.

This year, for the first time, the vigil was banned, with authorities citing pandemic risks and the need for social distancing. On Thursday, barricades surrounded Victoria Park. On some, signs declared a “renovation in progress.” Others said the closure was because of COVID-19.

Across Hong Kong, thousands pledged to gather around the park in defiance of the ban. Churches opened their doors to allow indoor ceremonies of remembrance. People posted images of flickering candle flames to social media.

But to those who worry Beijing wants to project its deliberate amnesia onto Hong Kong as well, the empty park stood as a discomfiting image of a future where Chinese law rules the city.

Before the end of this month, Chinese leadership is expected to unveil a national security law that will criminalize conduct that fits Beijing’s definitions of secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference.

And on Thursday, a short distance away from Victoria Park, the city’s lawmakers met to vote on a national anthem law that would create sentences of up to three years in jail for those found guilty of insulting March of the Volunteers, China’s national hymn.

Hong Kong’s political and business establishment have made public statements of support for the national security legislation, including most recently banks HSBC and Standard Chartered.

Resistance to the measures remains fierce. In the midst of the debate over the anthem law Thursday, legislators Eddie Chu and Ray Chan were evicted after releasing a foul-smelling liquid in the council’s chambers.

"A murderous state stinks forever,” Mr. Chu said later. “What we did today is to remind the world that we should never forgive the Chinese Communist Party for killing its own people 31 years ago.”

Hours later, the anthem bill was voted into law.

Elsewhere, Beijing is moving on multiple fronts to extend its rule — and its codes of acceptable conduct — onto a city that has long prized freedoms of speech and assembly not permitted in mainland China. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has pledged major change to the city’s school curriculum, after saying schoolchildren are being fed “false and biased information” and need to be kept from being “poisoned.”

Last month, public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong suspended Headliner, a satirical program, after local police complained that the show had ridiculed the constabulary.

“The efforts to revise the school curriculum in Hong Kong are designed to promote patriotism, as are efforts to rein in publishing and the media,” said Dali Yang, a political scientist who specializes in China at the University of Chicago.

“So far the effect is in shaping the discourse but we all know the boundaries of discourse will affect memory.”

Earlier this week, Ms. Lam visited Beijing and insisted that the new national security law will not undermine the interests of the majority of “Hong Kong residents who are abiding by the law.” She has accused western critics of “double standards,” saying every country seeks to protect its national security.

But the disappearance of Thursdays’ candlelight memorial, though it was cancelled on health grounds, presented critics with a tangible sign of what the future may hold for the city.

“People are genuinely worried we have seen our last June 4 vigil, as it is likely national security will be used as a pretext to ban it in future,” said Tammy Lai-Ming Ho, a poet and scholar at Hong Kong Baptist University.

“That said, people are not giving up just yet. There will be vigils tonight, on a smaller, more local level. People are determined not to let Beijing cow us into being silent, even if ultimately that is what Beijing wants to do.”

Last week, Canadian foreign minister François-Philippe Champagne co-signed a statement with his counterparts in Australia, the UK and the U.S. that said the national security law “raises the prospect of prosecution in Hong Kong for political crimes, and undermines existing commitments to protect the rights of Hong Kong people.”

Among those still pledging to go to Victoria Park Thursday was Mak Hoi-wah, the former vice-chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, which organizes the annual vigil.

“We will surround the area and complete our memorial,” he said.

After a year of often-violent protest in Hong Kong, he said, remembering what happened at Tiananmen in 1989 has become even more important.

“That incident always serves as a warning to us, a reminder that we risk greater restrictions and loss of rights if we don’t fight. We here will suffer from same level of violence if we just let them rule Hong Kong," he said.

Still, he is not optimistic about the future for Hong Kong’s rituals of remembrance, pointing to mainland China, where even those who lost loved ones in 1989 are barred from memorial ceremonies.

“They will take all measures to create the same scene in Hong Kong,” he said. “This year’s vigil is just a start.”

-with reporting by Alexandra Li

