Open this photo in gallery: Supporters of Yes vote listen to the results at a "Yes2023 Official Referendum Function" in Sydney on October 14, 2023. The first polls have closed in Australia's bitterly fought referendum on Indigenous rights, with early results suggesting voters are set to reject reforms to the 122-year-old constitution.SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images

Hours after the first polls closed, projections showed a majority of voters in at least three Australian states had voted No in Saturday’s referendum on whether to create an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. The measure needed a national majority and majorities in at least four of Australia’s six states in order to pass.

A key priority of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the Yes campaign had been backed by the ruling Labor party, celebrities, faith groups, and big business, including flag carrier Qantas Airways, which decked out three of its planes in pro-Voice livery. But supporters of the change failed to make a convincing case, with many Australians telling pollsters and journalists they remained confused about the scope of the proposed body or its powers even days before the vote.

In a final appeal to voters Saturday, Mr. Albanese said a Yes vote would mean “recognizing Indigenous Australians as the original inhabitants of this continent.”

“‘Yes’ means listening to them on matters that affect them so we get better outcomes,” he said. “‘Yes’ will enhance our democracy.”

Indigenous Australians have a life expectancy on average 10 years shorter than the rest of the population, and face far higher rates of incarceration, suicide and child mortality. Since 2009, the Australian government has released annual “Closing the Gap” reports, but little progress has been made, with some metrics even going backwards.

Mr. Albanese said consecutive administrations had failed on this issue, because “rather than listening to the people who could guide them towards the best results, governments of all persuasions have wasted billions in a muddle of good intentions that haven’t gotten results.”

That the Voice would have created a purely advisory body with scant power — while carrying significant moral weight for indigenous people who have been marginalized for centuries — was often lost in a campaign plagued by disinformation and ugly, frequently racist rhetoric about Aborigines and Torres Strait Islanders, who make up just under 4 per cent of Australia’s population.

The opposition Liberal-National coalition, which has backed indigenous reconciliation efforts and even a version of the Voice in the past, threw its weight behind the No campaign, in what many saw as a cynical effort by Liberal leader Peter Dutton to damage Mr. Albanese. For his part, Mr. Dutton claimed the Voice would “re-racialise our nation” and “permanently divide us by race.”

Speaking Saturday after initial results showed defeat for the Voice, Liberal Senator Kerrynne Liddle said voters “did not say no to reconciliation, they did not say no to improving the lives of indigenous Australians.”

“This was about a flawed process, a process that didn’t consider that the Australian constitution is a representation of all Australians equally, and there should have been a conversation with the Australian public before putting such a divisive, unknown and permanent revision to a referendum,” she told the ABC.

Lidia Thorpe, an independent Senator and leader of the so-called progressive No campaign, said Australians never should have been voting on the fate of indigenous people like herself. She had opposed the Voice on the grounds that it did not go far enough, and said Saturday she would always take “better representation rather than some advisory body with no teeth.”

“You don’t need a referendum for a treaty and you don’t need a referendum for extra seats in parliament,” Ms. Thorpe told the ABC, urging the government to legislate on both issues.

But few expect that to happen, and some allies of Ms. Thorpe — including her sister, Meriki Onus — broke with her in the final weeks, arguing that while the Voice did not go far enough, a victory for the No campaign could set progress for indigenous people back years.

Thomas Mayo, one of the signatories of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, a document drafted by indigenous groups which initially proposed the Voice, blamed its defeat on a “disgusting No campaign, a campaign that has been dishonest and lied to the Australian people.”

“We’re going to take stock now, indigenous people, indigenous leaders, we’re never going to stop fighting for our place, our voice in this country,” he added.

One silver lining Yes campaigners have seen in the often ugly debate of the past year is that many non-indigenous Australians have been forced to face up to the inequities First Nations people deal with on a daily basis, and this might fundamentally change how a country that often seems to want to ignore its indigenous people thinks about them.

“The optimist in me says that there are millions of Australians who have had a fire lit inside them,” said Kishaya Delaney, a Wiradjuri lawyer and Yes campaigner. “I’ve had people ask me ‘win or lose, how do we carry this on?’ "