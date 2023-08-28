Open this photo in gallery: Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Foxconn, speaks during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Gou declared Monday that he will run as an independent candidate for president in Taiwan's 2024 election, ending months of speculation.閻文韜/The Associated Press

Billionaire Terry Gou on Monday announced an independent bid to be Taiwan’s next president, ending months of speculation and expanding an already crowded field in January’s election to succeed current leader Tsai Ing-wen.

The founder of Apple supplier Foxconn, Mr. Gou has long dallied with presidential politics, twice running to be the candidate of Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT). After he lost his most recent bid in May, Mr. Gou stoked speculation he would run as an independent, even though doing so risks splitting the vote and ensuring a win for Ms. Tsai’s chosen successor, vice-president William Lai.

January’s election comes amid escalating tensions between Taiwan and China, which claims the island as its territory and has vowed to seize it by force if necessary. Speaking Monday, Mr. Gou said the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had led Taiwan “towards the danger of war.”

“If you give me four years as president, I promise I will bring 50 years of peace to the Taiwan Strait,” he said. “I will never let Taiwan be the next Ukraine.”

Foxconn, one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturers, has major operations in China, and Mr. Gou has long touted himself as the best person to navigate Taiwan through U.S.-China tensions. In 2019, he retired to launch his first bid for the KMT nomination, saying he had been inspired to do so by the sea goddess Mazu.

Multiple reports said his real role model was fellow outsider businessman Donald Trump. The then U.S. president called Mr. Gou “a friend of mine” and “one of the most successful businessmen in the world.” The billionaire also received praise from China, with the People’s Daily, mouthpiece of the Communist Party, noting he had a “unique advantage in handling the relationship between Taiwan, the mainland and the United States.”

But Mr. Gou lost the KMT nomination in 2019, leading him to quit the party, which he branded “corrupt.” Many KMT supporters feared he would run as an independent, splitting the vote, though in the end this didn’t matter, as Ms. Tsai cruised to reelection even without Mr. Gou as a candidate.

Taiwanese politics is roughly divided between two camps: “pan-blue” parties, the largest of which is the KMT, that reject unification with China but seek a closer and more stable relationship with Beijing; and “pan-green” parties, which lean towards greater independence for Taiwan, led by the DPP.

Taiwan has been de facto independent since 1949, when the Republic of China government retreated to the island after being defeated by Mao Zedong’s Communists. Since then, Beijing has pressured countries to recognize the People’s Republic as the only China, and not maintain official relations with the ROC. The U.S., Canada and many other countries acknowledge Chinese claims to Taiwan but do not endorse them, regarding the situation as unresolved and opposing any unilateral change to the status quo.

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping, Beijing has become far more aggressive towards Taiwan, conducting large-scale military exercises and flying sorties near the island’s airspace. China frequently blames the DPP and its allies in the West for increasing tensions, though Beijing’s actions have largely backfired in winning over Taiwanese public opinion, which has long trended in favour of greater independence.

Under Ms. Tsai, the DPP has underperformed in local elections, dominated by domestic issues, but easily triumphed at the presidential level, where voters care more about foreign policy. Ms. Tsai is term-limited from running again, however, and Mr. Lai is seen as a more radical candidate. This, combined with growing fears of a potential war following the Ukraine conflict, has led many in the pan-blue camp to favour their chances.

Polling supports this confidence, but only if the camp is united. With Mr. Gou’s announcement, there are now three candidates splitting the anti-DPP vote: the Foxconn founder, the KMT’s Hou Yu-ih, and former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je, of the centrist Taiwan People’s Party.

“As of now, it hurts the pan-blue cause more than it helps,” Lev Nachman, an assistant professor at Taiwan’s National Chengchi University, said of Mr. Gou’s campaign. He said supporters of the three non-Lai candidates were united in a desire to defeat him, “but they want their preferred candidate to win more than they want the DPP out.”

“So long as that mentality holds it keeps the pan-blue camp split and makes the DPP’s life easier,” Dr. Nachman said.

Mr. Gou — who earlier said he would support whoever the KMT chose as candidate — has called for a “Grand Public Opinion Alliance” to negotiate a single ticket against Mr. Lai. While Dr. Lachman was doubtful this could be pulled off, he added “the DPP is not in the clear: if Lai’s popularity drops or Ko or Gou drop out, the KMT can still win.”