Brookfield Asset Management BAM-T is exploring the sale of Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Toronto-based asset manager is working with an adviser to solicit potential interest in the property, and could fetch roughly $2.5-billion for the luxury resort, the source said.

Brookfield took over Atlantis in late 2011 when its previous owner Kerzner International transferred ownership in a debt-for-equity restructuring deal. Brookfield at that time exchanged $175-million worth of Kerzner International’s debt in return.

Brookfield Asset Management declined to comment.

Bloomberg News first reported the development.

Atlantis Paradise is an ocean-themed luxury resort in the Bahamas which houses multiple hotels, a casino and a water park.