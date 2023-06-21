Open this photo in gallery: Zelensky delivers a speech remotely on the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference on June 21, 2023 in London, England.WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky opened an international donor conference on Wednesday by urging delegates to move from “agreements to real projects” and help restore freedom and stability in Ukraine.

“It’s not about bricks, but about life in general,” Mr. Zelensky said in a video address. “We are building much more than one country. We are building a world, as it will be during the lifetime of our generation and after us. Will it be peaceful? Will it be stable? Will it be democratic? It depends on each and every one of us.”

Mr. Zelensky spoke at the start of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, a two-day meeting in London of representatives from 61 countries. The conference, co-hosted by Britain and Ukraine, is the second since Russia’s full-scale invasion last year and aims to map out a strategy for rebuilding Ukraine even as the war rages on.

The damage to the country has been staggering. The World Bank estimated in February that it will cost at least US$411-billion to rebuild all of the homes, schools, businesses and infrastructure destroyed by Russia. That figure didn’t include the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam on June 6 and the resulting devastation caused by widespread flooding.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told the conference that the country needed US$14.1-billion this year to immediately rebuild houses and the energy infrastructure in war-effected areas. Longer-term projects will take years, he added.

Representatives from nearly a dozen governments lined up on Wednesday to announce new financial commitments and promise to make Russia pay restitution. The announcements included US$1.3 billion in additional funding from the U.S. to refurbish Ukraine’s transportation and energy sectors; US$3-billion in new loan guarantees from Britain and US$54-billion in grants and loans from the European Union.

Canada has contributed C$8.8-billion in military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, which is less than several European countries. On Wednesday, International Development Minister Harjit Sajjani said the federal government will commit an additional C$20-million to support climate adaptation and mitigation projects.

“Canada is honoured to stand shoulder to shoulder with you as we stand up for Ukraine,” he told the conference.

Canada urged to set up trust fund to distribute seized Russian assets to Ukraine

While western governments have taken a leading role in the reconstruction effort, much of the conference’s deliberations will concentrate on getting private investors and companies more involved.

“Only the private sector can mobilize the level of investment necessary to meet the country’s massive needs,” said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Executives from dozens of companies such as Virgin Group, Citibank and AON Insurance are attending the meeting and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been encouraging companies to sign the Ukraine Business Compact, a pledge that commits them to invest and share best practices in Ukraine “when the time is right.” Mr. Sunak said more than 400 companies from 38 countries have signed up to the compact so far including Sanofi SA, Philips N.V. and Hyundai Engineering.

But many investors and companies remain leery about sinking money into Ukraine. They’ve raised concerns about corruption, insurance, building standards and uncertainty about the future direction of the war.

“We need judicial reform,” said Natalie Jaresko, Ukraine’s former Minister of Finance who is now a turnaround specialist at U.S.-based consultants EY-Parthenon. “It’s the single greatest impediment to massive private investment.”

Ms. Jaresko told a conference earlier this week at London’s Chatham House that while corruption in Ukraine had lessened in recent years, there was still a negative perception among investors. “Corruption is human nature. What stops it is a culture of nonparticipation. That culture is based on consequences and that comes from the judicial system,” she said.

Some European companies have also been reluctant to take on construction projects in Ukraine because of the country’s outdated building regulations. Many date back to the Soviet era and can’t accommodate components and designs that are often based on EU standards.

There is concern too about how Ukrainian officials will manage so much cash flowing in from the outside.

“It is about the capacity to work with this amount of money,” said Mustafa Nayyem, the head of the Ukraine State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development. “Historically the largest amount of money we have been capable of working with was US$6-billion a year in 2014. Now we are expecting much more, and it will be very difficult for the Ukrainian construction industry, government institutions and private institutions to deliver this result.”

Mr. Nayyem told the Chatham House event that western companies should not be deterred from investing in Ukraine because of perceptions about corruption. “We cannot punish countries just because they are corrupt,” he said. “Please don’t do that. Help us to get over that.”

During his speech on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shmyhal said the government was working to reform its institutions and modernize its regulations. And he said officials were encouraging foreign investment in several key sectors including energy, agriculture, public infrastructure, digital technology, and housing. “Those who invest in Ukraine today will have extraordinary prospects in coming years,” he told the conference.