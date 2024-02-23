Open this photo in gallery: Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian attack on residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 10.Andrii Marienko/The Associated Press

Canada is adding 10 people and 153 entities to its sanctions list, with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine set to pass the second-year mark this weekend.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced the new sanctions against Russia in co-ordination with the United States and the United Kingdom this morning.

Earlier today, the U.S. announced sanctions targeting more than 500 people and entities and the U.K. added 50 to its own list.

Russia launched its military invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine says it has verified that more than 10,500 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and nearly 20,000 injured in the conflict.

Those Canada is sanctioning include a longtime aide to President Vladimir Putin as well as businessmen involved in industries like rail, construction and IT.

Canada and its allies are trying to damage Russia’s ability to continue waging war by sanctioning entities that provide the Russian military with goods and services.

Canada is also expanding the language of its ban on exports of goods to manufacture weapons to specifically bar the export of explosives and detonators used in the mining and construction industry.