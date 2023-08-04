Open this photo in gallery: Jody Thomas, National Security and Intelligence Advisor on Thursday, June 1, 2023.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Jody Thomas, the national security adviser to the Prime Minister, is leading a Canadian delegation to Saudi Arabia for weekend talks among 40 countries trying to find a peaceful settlement to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

No Canadian cabinet ministers will be attending – Canada only recently patched up relations with Saudi Arabia – but the event, in Jeddah, is not designed for cabinet ministers.

The invitations are for national security advisers or their equivalent – as was a previous round of talks in Copenhagen at the end of June.

Ms. Thomas will be accompanied by staff from Canada’s department of Global Affairs, a senior government source said. The Globe is granting anonymity to the source because they are not authorized to speak publicly about such matters.

Canada’s position remains that Russia must withdraw troops from Ukraine including the Donbass and Crimea and end all aggression against Ukrainians, the source said.

China on Friday said it would send a senior official to Saudi Arabia for weekend talks, a forum that excludes Russia, marking a diplomatic coup for Kyiv, the West and the Saudi hosts.

Canada is keenly supportive of this peace effort because, among other reasons, the coalition of countries that is coming together includes more than the core Western countries that are ardent backers of Ukraine, the source said.

Ukrainian and Western diplomats hope the meeting in Jeddah of national security advisers and other senior officials from some 40 countries will agree on key principles for a future peace settlement to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday he hoped the initiative will lead to a “peace summit” of leaders from around the world this autumn to endorse the principles, based on his own 10-point formula for a settlement.

Mr. Zelensky’s formula includes respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the withdrawal of Russian troops, anathema to Moscow which claims to have annexed occupied Ukrainian territory forever.

Ukrainian, Russian and international officials say there is no prospect of direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at the moment, as the war continues to rage and Kyiv seeks to reclaim territory through a counteroffensive.

But Ukraine aims first to build a bigger coalition of diplomatic support beyond its core Western backers by reaching out to Global South countries such as India, Brazil and South Africa, many of which have remained publicly neutral.

Earlier this week, the Kremlin said it would keep an eye on the Jeddah meeting, while restating Moscow’s position that it currently saw no grounds for peace talks with Kyiv.

With a report from Reuters.