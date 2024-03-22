In a video released Friday (March 22) Kate, Britain’s Princess of Wales, announced she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after tests following major abdominal surgery in January revealed she has cancer.

The Princess of Wales has revealed that she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer and that her abdominal surgery in January was to remove what doctors believed was a noncancerous condition.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” Catherine said in a video statement released Friday. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Catherine had been admitted to the London Clinic in January for what royal officials said at the time was for abdominal surgery. The palace released no further details other than to say that she was expected to resume royal duties after Easter.

The lack of information set off a frenzy of speculation, which was fed further by a photograph officials released earlier this month of Catherine and her three children. The photo was taken by the Prince of Wales but caused an outcry after some of the world’s largest news agencies recalled it over allegations it had been manipulated. Catherine later acknowledged she altered the image.

On Friday she said it had taken time to come to terms with the cancer diagnosis. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” she said.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

She also asked for privacy as she continues treatment. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Her diagnosis comes only a couple of months after King Charles announced that he had begun treatment for cancer. Royal officials have not disclosed what type of cancer either Catherine or the King are being treated for.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said King Charles praised Catherine for her courage.

“Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The King and Queen “‘will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Princess had “the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery.”

He also criticized the recent speculation about her health. “In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media,” Mr. Sunak said. “When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.”

Preventative, or adjuvant, chemotherapy typically occurs after an operation to destroy any circulating cancer cells, said Dr. Shivan Sivakumar, an associate professor in oncology at the University of Birmingham. He added that adjuvant regimes are usually for three to six months.

“There is an epidemic currently of young people getting cancer – under 50s,” Dr. Sivakumar said. “It is unknown the cause of this, but we are seeing more patients getting abdominal cancers.”

Andrew Beggs, a senior clinical fellow and consultant in colorectal surgery at the University of Birmingham, said age generally has no effect on the success rate of chemotherapy. However, young people “better tolerate higher doses of chemotherapy and so can be given stronger regimens that are more likely to kill any left over cells.”

The head of Cancer Research UK said high profile cases like Catherine’s and the King’s can help increase awareness about early detection.

“Nearly one in two of us will develop cancer during our lifetimes, but many more are affected when someone they love is diagnosed with cancer,” said Michelle Mitchell, the organization’s chief executive.

“High profile cancer cases often act as a prompt to encourage people to find out more or think about their own health,” she added. “If people spot something that’s not normal for them or isn’t going away, they should check with their GP. It probably won’t be cancer. But if it is, spotting it at an early stage means treatment is more likely to be successful.”