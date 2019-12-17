China’s Tencent apologizes after WeChat translates Canadian flag into ‘He’s in prison’

The maker of Chinese chat app WeChat has apologized after its auto-translation software rendered an emoji of the Canadian flag into the phrase: “He’s in prison.”

The unexpected translation occurred when an icon for the flag was inserted into a Chinese sentence and then translated into English, using an automated feature in WeChat meant to smooth communication between speakers of the two languages. The bug did not affect Canada alone. WeChat on Tuesday translated the Andorra flag into “He was killed,” the Aruba flag into “You’re under arrest” and Congo into “He’s dead.”

But the rendering of the maple leaf into “he’s in prison” drew immediate attention as it spread across social media at a time when China has arrested two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. Both men remain in prison-like detention facilities, barred for more than a year from seeing lawyers and families after the Dec. 1, 2018, arrest in Vancouver of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Tencent, the company that owns WeChat, released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying it is “taking immediate action to fix a translation bug on WeChat. We thank users for flagging this matter and apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

By early evening Tuesday, the bizarre flag translations had vanished.

Tencent did not, however, provide any explanation of what happened, leading to speculation about whether the cause was malicious — or perhaps an indication that translation algorithms trawling digital communications had automatically picked up a relationship between Canada and prison in discussions in China.

“It’s either a joke or a machine-learning issue, but it may also indicate 🇨🇦 has been used in connection with talking about prison,” said James Hull, an investment analyst in Beijing who is co-host of the China Tech Investor podcast.

The Ukraine flag, too, translated into “He’s in prison” before the company fixed the error.

Other translations were equally strange, if less politically sensitive. The emojis for the flags of Iceland and Ireland were rendered as “Hey. Hey,” and “Hey! Hey!” Greece was “Oh, yeah.” Bulgaria was “Hey, Chauncey!” South Africa was “He’s a henchman.” Egypt was “I’m sorry.” Brazil was “Oh, my God.” Turkey was “Oh, no.” Madagascar was “Heavy duty.” Cambodia was “Beyond recognition.” Bosnia and Herzegovina was “He’s in a coma.” Afghanistan was “In the middle of nowhere.” Myanmar was “jackass.” Argentina was “You’re in love.”

But the software made no such errors with the flags of major Chinese trading partners, such as the U.S., Germany, France, South Korea or Japan — nor did it produce unexpected results with the flags of China, Taiwan or Hong Kong. (Neither Google Translate nor the digital translator operated by China’s Baidu attempt to translate flag emojis.)

Tencent operates an AI lab in which it employs experts in natural-language processing. A researcher there declined to comment.

In China, WeChat is a near-universal tool, used for chatting, shopping, payment and a myriad of other services — including taking care of utility bills, booking Uber-like cars and ordering food for delivery. The app even allows users to pay their income tax.

But Tencent has also sought to make WeChat into a global platform for communication and digital payment, an expansion that has occasionally courted controversy, particularly when the app censors conversations between international users on topics China considers sensitive.

Tencent hasn’t disclosed the number of active international users since 2013, but Questmobile, a Beijing-based consulting firm, estimated the number stood at 169.6 million by the end of 2018. Earlier this year, Tencent said its total daily active user base had reached 1.112 billion.

Tencent is hardly alone in encountering machine-translation errors. Entire websites are devoted to cataloguing mistakes made by Google Translate, including rendering a specific type of dumpling into curse words, and auto-translating a Galician culinary specialty into “clitoris.”

WeChat’s unusual translations of flag emojis ”doesn’t necessarily reflect badly on Tencent. This is a global issue,” said Manya Koetse, who writes about Chinese social media and is the editor-in-chief of www.whatsonweibo.com.

But others saw a hint of subversion creeping into an app whose universality has also made it a potent tool for Chinese state surveillance, as well as censorship in line with the dictates of the Communist Party.

“Every time I interact with a tech person, a TV channel producer, or a computer social media hacker, I’m always struck by the level of contempt for the censorship project,” said David Moser, a Chinese cultural observer who is author of A Billion Voices: China's Search for a Common Language.

Perhaps, he said, someone at Tencent engaged in a bit of “mischief making,” a “slightly subversive tweaking of the Party nose.”

With reporting by Alexandra Li

