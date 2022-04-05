A person in a protective suit walks a dog in a residential area under lockdown in Shanghai, China, April 5, 2022.ALY SONG/Reuters

Every morning, people across Shanghai wake up early to try and buy groceries online, frantically refreshing the pages of various stores in the hopes of getting lucky.

“I’m running out of food and am terrified,” said Erin Zhang, who lives in the city’s central Puxi area. Like millions of people across Shanghai, she’s been unable to leave her house for over a week now, due to a strict COVID-19 lockdown that caught many unprepared.

Restrictions were due to end for much of the city this week, but on Tuesday, authorities in the Chinese financial centre extended them indefinitely as they await the results of a huge mass testing exercise, in which samples were taken from the city’s almost 26 million residents in just 24 hours.

Almost 80 per cent of those samples had been tested so far, the authorities said, with positive results followed up at the individual level.

On Tuesday, Shanghai reported 13,354 new cases, a new record and a marked increase on Monday’s 9,006, itself an unprecedented high. The vast majority of cases are asymptomatic, however, something experts have attributed to the city’s proactive screening process, but has led to accusations of overreaction from many residents.

“Currently, Shanghai’s epidemic prevention and control is at the most difficult and most critical stage,” said Wu Qianyu, an official with the municipal health commission, at a Tuesday briefing. “We must adhere to the general policy of dynamic clearance without hesitation, without wavering.”

Tens of thousands of medical workers, volunteers and soldiers from across the country took part in Monday’s mass testing, which covered a population greater than Australia’s. It is hoped the results will enable authorities to isolate positive cases and stamp out infection chains, hastening an end to limits on residents’ movement.

Those restrictions have been met with a rare level of anger and resistance in a country where the population was until recently broadly supportive of stringent efforts to contain the virus.

In particular, Shanghai residents have been enraged by logistics failures which have seen many struggle to get enough food, confusing quarantine regulations, and policies which separate COVID-positive children from their parents.

On social media, some shared heartbreaking stories of their children being taken away from them, often waiting days for updates on their condition, as well as photos and videos of distressed children, including toddlers and infants, packed into busy hospital wards.

Multiple foreign embassies have written to the Chinese authorities calling for an end to the separation policy. On Monday, Wu Qianyu, an official from the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission, said separation was integral to virus “prevention and control work.”

“We have made it clear that children whose parents are also positive … can live in the same place as the children,” she added.

For those stuck at home, the biggest concern is not catching the virus, but finding enough food to survive the lockdown. Most residents have been forbidden from leaving their homes, leaving them dependent on a network of private and public delivery services that has struggled to cope.

“Day 17 of my Shanghai COVID lockdown and food remains the priority,” American lawyer Jared Nelson wrote on social media Monday. “As usual, I woke up at 6 a.m. to try ordering deliveries. I have 10 apps that I cycle through repeatedly from various stores/platforms for several hours trying to find anything. No success by this method again today.”

Ms. Zhang said that her neighbourhood committee has distributed some supplies, but not enough and she feared running out of basic staples. Many of the vegetables she received also appeared to be old and on the verge of rotting, a common complaint shared by others online.

“I couldn’t even eat half of them,” she said. “They were so gross, they looked like they had been sitting out for multiple days before they were given to me.”

For those parts of the city where more relaxed rules mean people can go to the shops, there have been runs on produce and fresh meat, leaving shelves bare.

Shortages have even struck government-run COVID-19 isolation facilities, to which residents are supposed to move if they test positive for the virus. Videos shared online showed inmates fighting over supplies, leading to further outrage, with one widely shared post on Weibo asking, “is this Shanghai, or is this hell?”

Dali Yang, an expert on Chinese politics and governance at the University of Chicago, described the growing anger over restrictions as “a pivotal moment not only for Shanghai but for China’s national ‘dynamic zero-COVID strategy’.”

Since 2020, Beijing has pursued one of the world’s toughest approaches to containing the pandemic, responding to outbreaks with swift lockdowns and mass testing. While this has proven largely effective, it is being severely tested by the more-infectious Omicron variant, and there are signs of growing fatigue among the public, particularly as much of the world shifts towards living with the virus.

Chinese officials have defended their approach, even as they signalled a shift towards a gradual relaxation. Shanghai’s lockdown was originally intended not to be citywide, but by district, and other municipalities have also responded to recent outbreaks with more flexibility than before.

One motivation for moving towards a more relaxed approach is the growing cost of lockdowns and restrictions at a time when Beijing is trying to boost the country’s economy.

According to a recent study by a team of economists in China and the U.S., a prolonged lockdown of a city Shanghai’s size could reduce China’s total GDP by up to 4 per cent. Existing measures may already be costing the country upwards up 295 billion yuan (US$46.3-billion) a month, Chinese University of Hong Kong professor Michael Song has estimated.

This does not mean China will move away from its “COVID zero” approach anytime soon, however. Despite the societal and economic costs of lockdowns, the ramifications of a nationwide outbreak could be even worse.

While around 90 per cent of China’s population is vaccinated against the coronavirus, this is heavily skewed towards younger people, especially when it comes to getting a booster shot, vital to protecting against Omicron. As of March 31, only around half of those over 60 had received three jabs, according to Lei Zhenglong, an official with the National Health Commission (NHC).

“The vaccination coverage rate of the elderly is still lower than that of other age groups,” Mr. Lei said at a press conference last week.

Research has also found China’s domestically-produced vaccines, which rely on older technology than the mRNA jabs used widely elsewhere, offer lesser protection against Omicron, though booster shots largely make up for the disparity.

Chinese authorities have faced criticism for refusing to approve foreign mRNA jabs which have been used by hundreds of millions around the world. Several domestic mRNA vaccines are currently going through trials, and on Monday, another pharmaceutical company, CanSino Biologics Inc, said its vaccine had been approved to join them.

Hong Kong has recently shown what happens when Omicron rages through a territory with poor vaccination protection. Since the latest wave of cases began in the city in late December, Hong Kong has recorded 37 deaths per million people, the highest rate in the world, with the majority of fatalities among elderly, unvaccinated people.

China has better vaccine coverage than Hong Kong, but even a lower fatality rate could still result in tens of thousands of deaths if there is a nationwide outbreak, overwhelming the country’s health system and causing widespread economic damage.

“Hong Kong is a particularly profound lesson for us, an example that if the vaccination rate for the elderly is low, the rate of severe cases and deaths will be high,” NHC deputy director Wang Hesheng, said last month. “We must not regret when it is too late.”

With reports from Alexandra Li and Reuters.

