'Eat, sleep and play on your phone’: In remotest parts of China, coronavirus lockdown shutters shops and cuts off supplies

Open this photo in gallery In Beihong, China's northernmost village, the streets are empty on Feb. 4, 2020, as authorities respond to the Wuhan virus by locking down rural areas thousands of kilometres away. ZHANG CUIHUA/The Globe and Mail

At the northern tip of the Chinese mainland, tiny snowbound Beihong Village sits on the Amur River that divides China from Russian Siberia. Dotted with log-cabin-style homes and surrounded by larch forests, it is nearer the Laptev Sea than Wuhan, the epicentre of a virus whose spread has prompted extraordinary precautions in China’s biggest cities.

But with the death toll from the virus rising each day, lockdown measures have also extended to the most distant corners of the country, a reflection of the fear and authoritarian control that have largely brought to a standstill the world’s most populous country.

In Beihong, government officials stand guard 24 hours a day at a village entry checkpoint, barring outsiders from coming in. Villagers, meanwhile, cannot leave without special approval or return without a health certificate.

“So to avoid all of this trouble most people here, including me, have decided to stay home and not go out at all,” said Zhang Cuihua, who works at the Cuihuaxuan Youth Hostel in Beihong, in Heilongjiang province. The hostel has not had a guest since Jan. 28. Ms. Zhang doesn’t know when the next will be allowed in.

She once thought of Beihong as “a retreat from the world.” Now, reminders of the virus are everywhere: on the news, in social media messages flooding into her phone, on the empty streets outside her window and on the loudspeaker announcements that sound “every day, warning people about the dangers of infection. I can hear that inside our house,” Ms. Zhang said.

The most visible steps taken by Chinese authorities to contain the spread of the virus, which has now killed 426 and infected another 20,513 in China, have come in the form of sweeping urban lockdowns that have made travel nearly impossible across Hubei, the province where Wuhan is the capital, and to other major cities where the virus has begun a more rapid spread.

Every province in China has reported cases of the virus. This week, new lockdowns have been imposed on some of the country’s best-known centres, including the high-tech hub of Shenzhen, the tourist destination of Hangzhou and major cities like Wenzhou and Taizhou. The gambling centre of Macau on Tuesday asked casinos to suspend operations. Hong Kong reported its first death from the Wuhan coronavirus.

But some of the most rigid response measures have been enforced in areas far from the public eye, across the sweep of small communities and farming villages that constitute the rural areas where 40 per cent of the Chinese population lives.

The extent of the lockdowns now in place reflect the levers of Communist Party power, in a country whose residential and surveillance architecture have all been designed to assert fine-grained control over the populace. In Hangzhou, authorities deployed drones with speakers to order residents to wear masks and return home. On social media, users forwarded videos of authorities forcibly sealing up homes and violently taking away those suspected of illness.

But the widespread isolation of communities also demonstrates the anxiety the virus has caused across the length and breadth of China, and the degree to which it has disrupted the function of the world’s second-largest economy.

Lockdowns extend to the farthest reaches of China at every point of the compass, from the verdant southern mountains near Myanmar and Laos, to the arid stretches of the Gobi Desert to the glacially-sculpted landscapes that cross into Kazakhstan.

Authorities have now locked down Hemu village, in the northwestern Xinjiang region, for 10 days, leaving it “fully sealed,” said Ma Zhonghai, a worker at the Yijia Hostel. Government officials make regular announcements reminding people not to leave their homes. Shops and businesses have closed.

“There’s a lack of basic supplies — food and heating equipment. Where can we get these things if the road is cut off? All of the vegetables in the shops are sold out, and new supplies can’t enter,” Mr. Ma said, lamenting the monotony of it all. “Eat, sleep and play on your phone — you tell me, is there anything else we can do?”

The only way to leave Hemu is with a special pass that requires an application stamped by government officials, a temperature scan and then approval by local police, who demand documentation of the applicant’s movements since Jan. 1.

Hemu lies more than 3,000 kilometres from Wuhan. In terms of distance and remoteness, locking it down is akin to isolating a Northwest Territories hamlet because of a viral outbreak in Toronto.

Radical responses to a spreading illness are not unique to modern-day China. In outbreaks over the past few centuries of influenza, polio, black death, bubonic plague and others, people have sought “to keep out the pestilence,” said Arthur Reingold, a Berkeley School of Public Health scholar who specializes in prevention and control of infectious diseases. That has included using armed forces to keep away outsiders. “There’s a long history of trying to do that,” he said. People are “trying to figure out the best they can to potentially reduce their risks.”

But science does not give clear answers about the value of such measures, which scholars refer to as a cordon sanitaire. Researchers found some evidence to show that school closures during a flu pandemic in 2009 and 2010 slowed the spread of infection. Doing so can buy time for researchers to examine new ways to combat a virus.

What can be accomplished through a response as extensive as that in China today, however, remains “pretty untested,” Prof. Reingold said. ”You could argue that having the power to pretty much control what people do and don’t do quite coercively could, in theory, come in handy,” he said. But “we really just don’t know how effective that can be.”

Still, none of the eight people in remote Chinese areas interviewed by The Globe and Mail Tuesday condemned the harsh terms imposed by authorities.

“It makes sense — it’s for the benefit of all people in China,” said Wang Ze, who runs a supermarket in Jieliehe, a Heilongjiang province village not far from the path of the Trans-Siberian Railway through Russia’s far eastern Jewish Autonomous Oblast. “Curbing the disease is in our interest. We should co-operate and show restraint. I believe we will make it.”

But he can’t escape anxiety. “What worries me most is where this will lead — what the future will look like. Farmers need to eat, to make a living, to survive. I have no idea what chance there will be for us to develop our own business.”

Nearly 4,000 kilometres away, in Houqiao, a Yunnan province town at China’s frontier with Myanmar, restaurant operator Jiang Yun was depending largely on his own food, although some markets remained open. “Every door in town is closed in self-isolation,” he said. “So we eat what we’ve planted. It’s enough for our family.”

Lockdown has its benefits, said Xi Fengxian, a hotelier in Ejina Banner, an Inner Mongolia community in the Gobi Desert, where restaurants, hotels and internet cafes have all been closed and residential areas sealed.

“Every day when I get up, I jog for an hour, then come back and cook for my family,” she said, pointing to the immunological benefits of exercise. “It’s the first time in the past few years that I can take a rest, even if it feels more like I am forced to rest. And it’s also the first time our whole family can be together for such a long time.”

But even here, on the poorly-serviced western fringe of one of Earth’s largest deserts, she can’t escape the fear that what is happening in cities far away also places her at risk.

“If the situation keeps getting worse in areas with the epidemic, it’s inevitable that people will flee here,” she said. “And given the extremely poor medical infrastructure here, once we are infected all we will be able to do is wait for death.”

-with reporting by Alexandra Li

