Fears of pandemic spread as coronavirus reaches Hong Kong

Open this photo in gallery A staff member checks the temperature of a guest entering the New Orient Landmark hotel in Macau on Jan. 22, 2020, after the former Portuguese colony reported its first case of the new SARS-like virus that originated from Wuhan in China. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

Fears of a new pandemic continued to spread far outside China’s borders Wednesday, as the death toll rose to nine and officials acknowledged their efforts to limit further illness had reached a critical stage, days before the lunar new year.

Friday marks the formal beginning of China’s most important vacation season, known locally as Spring Festival, and with the immensity of holiday travel “we are now facing an increased risk of epidemic spread and more difficulties in our prevention and control work. We must take it seriously and be highly vigilant,” Li Bin, vice-minister of China’s Health Commission, said Wednesday morning in Beijing.

By early afternoon, China had counted 445 confirmed cases of people with the virus. Authorities in Hong Kong confirmed that city’s first case, local media reported, while people in 21 Chinese provinces have either been diagnosed or suspected of carrying the virus, in addition to Macau, where casinos boosted screening measures. Health authorities in Thailand, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and the U.S. have also confirmed cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Chinese authorities have urged a sort of self-imposed quarantine for Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of the 2019-nCoV virus, which causes pneumonia-like symptoms and is believed to have originated at a market that sold wild game.

“In principle, if there is no urgent need, it is suggested that people in other places should not go to Wuhan, and Wuhan residents should not leave Wuhan unless they have special reason,” Mr. Li said. “This can help reduce people’s mobility and therefore reduce the possibility of viral transmission.”

Chinese authorities said this week there is evidence the virus has begun to move from person to person, citing the infection of medical workers and family members who have not been to Wuhan. Mr. Li on Wednesday said it is mainly spreading through respiratory means and warned that further mutations could enhance its ability to infect new people.

As the virus has reached far beyond Wuhan so, too, has the anxiety it has created. North Korea has banned foreign visitors, tour groups reported. In Taiwan, authorities halted group tours from Wuhan and the Centers for Disease Control called on Taiwanese people travelling in China to wear masks. Terry Gou, the Taiwanese founder of iPhone manufacturing giant Foxconn, said he had counselled employees to refrain from holiday visits to China. Airports around the world set in place tougher screening measures for passengers from China, with Hong Kong threatening to send arrivals from Wuhan to jail if they are not truthful about declaring medical symptoms. People took to Chinese social media to post stories about cancelled trips, some saying they would remain abroad rather than risk infection at home.

Those still travelling, meanwhile, did so with a sense of dread and uncertainty. In Thailand, which saw 11 million Chinese visitors last year, crowds of tourists continued to arrive Wednesday from Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen, Xi’an, Harbin — and Wuhan itself.

“More than 400 people are infected now. It’s like a sudden breakout — it’s so scary,” said Cheng Xiaoyan, 24, who was with her husband on their first trip away from their children, aged three and one. She scrolled through her phone, showing social media feeds filled with video and pictures of airport and medical personnel in white coats delivering health checks. She had told family members to keep her children at home.

Leaving China didn’t do much to assuage worries for Miko Jin, who arrived in Bangkok with her husband and four-year-old daughter Wednesday. Not only has Thailand itself reported two confirmed cases, but she was surrounded by people from China as she looked to find a bus at the Suvarnabhumi Airport. “There might be visitors from Wuhan here in Thailand. So we need to take protective measures,” she said. To prepare, she had secured health insurance and bought “all the necessary equipment, including an ear thermometer and medicine. If anything goes wrong, we will go to the hospital right away,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Travellers returning to China also showed signs of worry. Many covered their faces, while some tucked boxes of masks into duty-free bags, a reflection of shortages that have rapidly emerged in China.

Wen Fuyuan, a Taiwanese professor, wore a mask, on orders from family members at home he would soon see. “They are worried that I might bring back this virus, and that’s understandable.”

But there were also indications that China’s leadership had succeeded in calming the waters with a sudden embrace of transparency this week that has involved providing hour-by-hour official updates on the evolving viral spread, and measures to constrain it.

“The Chinese government’s ability to contain such disease is pretty strong. If the government is determined, it will be curbed and cured very soon,” said Zhou Guoxi, a retiree from Xiamen travelling with his 11-year-old grandson.

He credited the availability of information with calming his worries.

“The government is quite transparent at the moment about the number of cases. They will let us know when new cases are spotted,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Besides, he added, ”China is such a big country. All you need to do is to avoid those super-sized cities. Things are ok in the countryside and middle-size cities.”

-with reporting by Alexandra Li

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.