Open this photo in gallery: A Palestinian protester runs in front of burning barricades during a protest in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on Oct. 13, 2023.GORAN TOMASEVIC/The Globe and Mail

The young man, his head completely covered, except for his eyes, by a black-and-white checkered keffiyeh, crept forward, slingshot in hand. He fired a stone in the direction of the Israeli troops, then ducked back behind a barricade of burning tires.

Soon afterward, there was the crack of gunfire, followed by the hiss of tear-gas canisters.

The scene at the al-Bireh checkpoint, on the outskirts of the Palestinian capital of Ramallah, could have been from another Friday protest, in another time during Israel’s decades-long military occupation of the West Bank. But such incidents have taken on new danger as Israel prepares to invade the Gaza Strip in the wake of last Saturday’s bloody rampage through southern Israel by Hamas militants.

The all-out war consuming Israel and Gaza could consume the West Bank in chaos as well, a senior Palestinian official told The Globe and Mail amid Friday’s clashes in Ramallah and other West Bank cities.

At least 11 people were killed, and dozens of others injured, as largely peaceful protests after Friday prayers were followed by violent demonstrations targeting the occupying Israeli army. The Palestinian Red Cross Society said many of the injured had been struck by live ammunition or shrapnel from bullets.

The demonstrations came as Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with air strikes and artillery fire for a seventh consecutive day, and maintained a siege of its 2.3 million Palestinian residents that has seen water, food and electricity supplies cut off. On Friday, Israel called for residents of the northern half of the strip – some 1.1 million people – to evacuate their homes and move to southern Gaza “for their own safety and protection.”

Gaza, which Israel withdrew its soldiers and settlers from in 2005, is governed by the Islamic extremist movement Hamas, while the Palestinian Authority of president Mahmoud Abbas has limited powers in the West Bank, which has been under Israeli military occupation since 1967. The PA envisions both the West Bank and Gaza, as well as East Jerusalem, as part of a future Palestinian state.

The latest round of violence began last Saturday when Hamas militants staged a surprise cross-border invasion, killing some 1,300 people as they rampaged through the cities and kibbutzim of southern Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his country has been at war since that moment.

Open this photo in gallery: A Palestinian protester hides in front of burning barricade from Israeli border police during a protest in West Bank city of Ramallah, Oct. 13, 2023. Some 1,800 Gazans have been killed by retributory Israeli attacks over the past week.GORAN TOMASEVIC/The Globe and Mail

Some 1,800 Gazans have been killed by retributory Israeli attacks over the past week. At least 43 people have died in the West Bank during that period in skirmishes with Israeli troops.

“Sadly, when war breaks, things can spin out of control in every direction,” said Sabri Saidam, a member of the central committee of Mr. Abbas’s secular Fatah party. Speaking at his office in Ramallah, he said Friday’s demonstrations in the West Bank “reflect the mood of the people,” many of whom – including Mr. Saidam – have relatives in Gaza.

There were also large protests on Friday in Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon – as well as some Western capitals – after Hamas called for anti-Israel protests across the Arab world.

The Fatah movement, co-founded in 1957 by Yasser Arafat to fight for Palestinian independence, is in a delicate position ahead of an expected Israeli invasion of Gaza. Fatah is a rival of Hamas and doesn’t want to see the chaos that Hamas launched spread to the West Bank, where the Islamists have many followers. But Fatah also cannot risk directly criticizing a movement that many Palestinians see as fighting for their rights while Fatah officials co-operate on security matters with Israel.

Mr. Saidam repeated Mr. Abbas’s condemnation of the targeting of civilians by both Israel and Hamas, and called for the siege of Gaza to be lifted. “Our biggest pressing point is to end the current attack on Gaza and to allow people safe havens in terms of providing them necessary shelter and food and support,” he said. “I don’t know how this is going to bring security to Israel,” he said.

Mr. Saidam lashed out at Israel’s call for civilians to leave northern Gaza, calling it “forced displacement” and “another Nakba” – the term Palestinians use to describe their ancestors being driven from their homes by the 1948 war that led to the creation of the modern state of Israel.

He spoke shortly after thousands of Hamas supporters – and a smaller number of Fatah members who stood – marched through Ramallah in one of the largest demonstrations the Palestinian capital has seen in decades. PA police stood aside and watched as the crowd chanted anti-Israel and pro-Hamas slogans.

Open this photo in gallery: A Palestinian protester prepares to throw a stone at Israeli border police during a protest in Ramallah on Oct. 13, 2023.GORAN TOMASEVIC/The Globe and Mail

“Our people in Gaza, they are helpless, they cannot defend themselves, and nobody is standing with them. The world must see,” said Shireen Taleed, a 34-year-old bank employee and mother of two who joined the march.

She refused to say whether she supported last Saturday’s attacks by Hamas, but said the context – the fact that Israel has maintained a near-complete blockade of the strip since Hamas took it over in 2007 – was important to understand. “What happened, happened because our people in Gaza have been suffering for years. They are in a prison.”

Later, smaller groups broke away from the main march in Ramallah and began hurling rocks and other projectiles at the al-Bireh checkpoint – which defends the road to the illegal Israeli settlement of Beit El and its 5,600 Jewish residents – and the other gates in the concrete barrier that cuts the West Bank off from East Jerusalem and Israel.

Several gunshots were heard during the hours-long demonstration at al-Bireh as Israeli troops used tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds to drive back the crowd. Several wounded protesters were taken away from the scene in ambulances.

As the street battles unfolded nearby, 200 Gazans – who had been in Israel on work permits before the Hamas attacks – spent a fourth day and night at a recreational centre in Ramallah, watching their phones anxiously for news of their families in the much hotter war zone.

“They are scared, they are desperate, they only have three hours of electricity out of 30, and water is very scarce. They don’t know what will happen next,” Salim Umran said of his wife and five children in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Mr. Umran, a 53-year-old construction worker who passed Israeli security checks to work, and receive a salary more than seven times what he could expect in Gaza, saw that come to an end when all Israeli work permits for Gazans were cancelled following the Hamas assault.

He said he’s only worried now about getting home to his family. “Only God knows if I will see my children again.”