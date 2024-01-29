The final details of an agreement to address record migration levels at the U.S.-Mexico border are still being negotiated in the Senate, a spokesperson for Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut told Reuters on Monday.

“No deal has been announced yet,” according to the representative for Murphy, a negotiator involved in the talks.

A bipartisan border deal has been reached, CNN reported in a televised headline on Monday. A day earlier, Murphy told the network that while a deal had been reached, the text was still being finished.