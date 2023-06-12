Open this photo in gallery: In this 2012 file photo, former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi smiles as he arrives to attend the book launch of his friend, TV presenter Bruno Vespa, in Rome.Tony Gentile/Reuters

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, a billionaire businessman who created Italy’s largest media company before transforming the political landscape, died on Monday, according to sources.

Berlusconi, who was 86, had been suffering from leukemia “for some time” and had recently developed a lung infection.

Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party is part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition, and although he himself did not have a role in government, his death is likely to destabilize Italian politics in the coming months.

More to come.