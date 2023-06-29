Protests have erupted in cities across France after a 17-year-old teeanger was shot and killed by a police officer on Tuesday morning in Nanterre, a working-class suburb west of Paris.
The protests, which continued for a third day on Thursday, turned violent as demonstrators torched cars, barricaded streets and shot fireworks at police, who responded with tear gas. The French government deployed 40,000 police officers across the country on Thursday as President Emmanuel Macron attempted to quell the violence. Mr. Macron called the shooting “inexcusable.”
The local prosecutor said that Nahel failed to stop after he was spotted driving in a bus lane. After he got stuck in traffic, two police officers approached the car. Videos of the incident shared online show the two police officers leaning into the driver-side window. As the car drove away, one of the officers shot through the driver’s window at close range.
Nahel died from a single shot through his left arm and chest, the prosecutor said. The officer who shot the teen has been put under formal investigation for voluntary homicide and is being held in prison in preventive detention.
The officer acknowledged firing a lethal shot, the prosecutor said, telling investigators he wanted to prevent a car chase, fearing he or another person would be hurt after the teenager allegedly committed several traffic violations.
How has the public responded?
In response to the shooting, thousands marched in Nanterre’s streets in memory of Nahel, including the teenager’s mother, who waved to the crowd wearing a white T-shirt reading “Justice for Nahel” and the date of his death. There have also been protests outside the police headquarters in Nanterre, as well as in more than a dozen French cities.
The shooting unleashed long-standing tensions about police violence and systemic racism within law-enforcement agencies, and renewed calls to reform the police services, which gained momentum during the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
The shooting also revived memories of the 2005 riots in France that occurred in the aftermath of the death of two young people. They had died after getting electrocuted in a power substation as they hid from police. Those protests lasted for three weeks and forced then-president Jacques Chirac to declare a state of emergency.
How has the government responded?
Mr. Macron told reporters in Marseille that “nothing justifies the death of a young person,” and described the incident as “inexplicable and inexcusable.” Mr. Macron’s government deployed 40,000 police officers on Thursday in an attempt to contain the violence, but has dismissed calls from some political opponents for a state of emergency to be declared. Towns and cities are bracing for more protests. Local authorities in Clamart, which is located eight kilometres from central Paris, imposed a nighttime curfew until Monday. Busses and tram services in the greater Paris region would be halted after 9 p.m. local time.
Police arrested 180 people during the protests overnight Wednesday, said Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.