Open this photo in gallery: Mounia, mother of the French teenager killed by police, waves to the crowds during a memorial march for her son Nahel on June 29, in Nanterre, France.abdulmonam eassa/Getty Images

Protests have erupted in cities across France after a 17-year-old teeanger was shot and killed by a police officer on Tuesday morning in Nanterre, a working-class suburb west of Paris.

The protests, which continued for a third day on Thursday, turned violent as demonstrators torched cars, barricaded streets and shot fireworks at police, who responded with tear gas. The French government deployed 40,000 police officers across the country on Thursday as President Emmanuel Macron attempted to quell the violence. Mr. Macron called the shooting “inexcusable.”

Why did the protests start?

On Tuesday morning, a 17-year-old teen of Algerian and Moroccan descent, who has only been identified as Nahel M., was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Nanterre.

The local prosecutor said that Nahel failed to stop after he was spotted driving in a bus lane. After he got stuck in traffic, two police officers approached the car. Videos of the incident shared online show the two police officers leaning into the driver-side window. As the car drove away, one of the officers shot through the driver’s window at close range.

Nahel died from a single shot through his left arm and chest, the prosecutor said. The officer who shot the teen has been put under formal investigation for voluntary homicide and is being held in prison in preventive detention.

The officer acknowledged firing a lethal shot, the prosecutor said, telling investigators he wanted to prevent a car chase, fearing he or another person would be hurt after the teenager allegedly committed several traffic violations.

How has the public responded?

In response to the shooting, thousands marched in Nanterre’s streets in memory of Nahel, including the teenager’s mother, who waved to the crowd wearing a white T-shirt reading “Justice for Nahel” and the date of his death. There have also been protests outside the police headquarters in Nanterre, as well as in more than a dozen French cities.

The shooting unleashed long-standing tensions about police violence and systemic racism within law-enforcement agencies, and renewed calls to reform the police services, which gained momentum during the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The shooting also revived memories of the 2005 riots in France that occurred in the aftermath of the death of two young people. They had died after getting electrocuted in a power substation as they hid from police. Those protests lasted for three weeks and forced then-president Jacques Chirac to declare a state of emergency.

A police officer walks past a burning car at the end of a commemoration march for a teenage driver shot dead by a policeman, in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre.ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 32

Dark smoke rises from burning cars at the end of a commemoration march for a teenage driver shot dead by a policeman, in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre.BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 32

Youths smash a window after a march for Nahel in Nanterre, outside Paris.Michel Euler/The Associated Press 3 of 32

A police officer prepares to send a tear gas canister after a march for Nahel in Nanterre, outside Paris.Michel Euler/The Associated Press 4 of 32

Protestors hold a placard reading "The police kill! Justice for Nahel" during a commemoration march for a teenage driver shot dead by a policeman, in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre.ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 32

A protester clashes with police during a commemoration march for a teenage driver shot dead by a policeman, in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre.ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 32

Mounia (L), the mother of Nahel, a teenage driver shot dead by a policeman, sits atop a truck as a protester holds a placard reading "The police kills" during a commemoration march for her son.BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 32

Firefighters stand as they extinguish burning vehicles during clashes between protesters and police, after the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre.STEPHANIE LECOCQ/Reuters 8 of 32

A pedestrian walks past burnt cars in Nanterre, western Paris.BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 32

Mounia, the mother of Nahel, a teenage driver shot dead by a policeman, waves a light flare as she stands atop a truck during a commemoration march for her son, in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre.ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 32

Smoke rises from burning vehicles in the aftermath of a clashes between protesters and police, following the death of Nahel shot by police.Timothee Forget/Reuters 11 of 32

L'Ile-Saint-Denis city hall partially burnt, north of Paris, from protests against the police shooting of a teenager.BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 32

People attend a march in tribute to Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, France.SARAH MEYSSONNIER/Reuters 13 of 32

French police secure the area at the city hall of Mons-en-Barœul, damaged during night clashes between protesters and police, following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre.PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/Reuters 14 of 32

Burnt out vehicles are seen in the carpark of a supermarket following violence in Schiltigheim, eastern France.PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 32

Flowers are seen at the site where Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager, was killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris suburb.GONZALO FUENTES/Reuters 16 of 32

In Clamart, southwest of Paris, shows a burnt tram following protests in the suburb the previous night in reaction to the shooting of a 17-year-old boy by police at point-blank range in Nanterre, Paris.EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 32

A police officer looks on as vehicles burn following riots in Nanterre, west of Paris.ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 32

People attend a march in tribute to a 17-year-old teenager Nahel killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, France.SARAH MEYSSONNIER/Reuters 19 of 32

Assa Traore, sister of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old Black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation, in Nanterre, France.SARAH MEYSSONNIER/Reuters 20 of 32

Police forensic investigators work at burnt vehicles near the Town Hall and cultural centre of Mons-en-Baroeul, northern France.DENIS CHARLET/AFP/Getty Images 21 of 32

Mounia (C), the mother of Nahel, a teenage driver shot dead by a policeman, shakes an attendee's hand as she sits atop a truck during a commemoration march for her son, in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre.ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images 22 of 32

Police officers stand inside the burnt Hotel du ville in Garges-les-Gonesse, north of Paris.STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images 23 of 32

A police officer stands in front of the burnt facade of the Hotel du ville in Garges-les-Gonesse, north of Paris.STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images 24 of 32

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (C) and French Junior Minister for Cities and Housing Olivier Klein (R) listen to Mayor of Garges-les-Gonesse Benoit Jimenez (L) in front of the burnt facade of the Hotel du ville in Garges-les-Gonesse, north of Paris.STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images 25 of 32

Workers fix a damaged post office in Rouen, Chatelet neighbourhood, northwestern France.LOU BENOIST/AFP/Getty Images 26 of 32

Burnt cars in Nanterre, western Paris, on June 29, 2023, two days after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest by police at point-blank range.BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images 27 of 32

French riot police observe rioters from the inside of the doorway of a building during protests in Nanterre, west of Paris.ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP/Getty Images 28 of 32

Fire burns near police officers in the aftermath of a clashes between protesters and police, following the death of Nahel, a teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, in Toulouse, France.Timothee Forget/Reuters 29 of 32

Shopping carts at a Biocoop, an organic supermarket in Brest, France.FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images 30 of 32

Fireworks explode as firefighters stand by during protests in Nanterre, west of Paris.ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP/Getty Images 31 of 32

Mounia, the mother of Nahel, a teenage driver by a policeman, gestures during a commemoration march for her son, in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre.BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images 32 of 32

How has the government responded?

Mr. Macron told reporters in Marseille that “nothing justifies the death of a young person,” and described the incident as “inexplicable and inexcusable.” Mr. Macron’s government deployed 40,000 police officers on Thursday in an attempt to contain the violence, but has dismissed calls from some political opponents for a state of emergency to be declared. Towns and cities are bracing for more protests. Local authorities in Clamart, which is located eight kilometres from central Paris, imposed a nighttime curfew until Monday. Busses and tram services in the greater Paris region would be halted after 9 p.m. local time.

Police arrested 180 people during the protests overnight Wednesday, said Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.

With reports from Reuters and Associated Press