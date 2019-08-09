Hong Kong bearing economic brunt of protests, local leaders say, as activists ready for another weekend in the streets

Open this photo in gallery Protesters hold up a banner during a demonstration at the airport in Hong Kong Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Pro-democracy activists rallied at the airport Friday even as the city sought to reassure visitors of their welcome despite the increasing levels of violence surrounding the two-month-old protest movement. Vincent Thian/The Associated Press

Leaders of one of Asia’s most prominent financial centres warned of increasingly tough economic circumstances on Friday afternoon, speaking as demonstrators gathered in the Hong Kong airport with signs welcoming visitors to “a city run by police and gangsters.”

Protesters have brought “huge damage to the economy and to the daily life of the people,” Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said, as business representatives reported that the majority of the city’s retailers posted losses in June and July. Millions of people have taken to the city’s streets in a series of protests that have exacted a toll that goes beyond that suffered during the financial crisis and the outbreak of SARS, Ms. Lam said, likening the speed and severity of economic damage to a “tsunami.”

The dark message followed a week of arrests in Hong Kong and sharp warnings from China, where video of military exercises suggested a willingness to respond with force to ongoing protests, while a high-ranking official intoned against a “colour revolution” in Hong Kong.

Open this photo in gallery Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam waits for questions during a press conference in Hong Kong Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Kin Cheung/The Associated Press

But there was little sign of intimation among the city’s protesters, who have made a series of demands, including an investigation into police conduct and greater electoral rights.

Instead, a new demonstration clogged the city’s busy airport arrivals hall Friday, while activists who have studied tactics used in France and Ukraine prepared for a weekend of renewed clashes with police, who rejected applications for a series of handful of protests, citing the potential for violence.

“More and more people who were not that active and hardcore before are now at the front lines with full gear,” said Baggio Leung, a Hong Kong activist and politician. His own mother has become conversant in models of gas mask filters, while he and others have sought to learn from tactics used by people who have clashed violently with police in other countries.

This weekend, he said, Hong Kong demonstrators expect to use an innovation of their own creation: setting fire to large quantities of Joss paper, using a ritual of ancestor veneration as a flame barrier to frustrate police clearance attempts. “Fire is the only way that can stop them from pushing so fast,” he said.

Open this photo in gallery A woman waves a British flag during a demonstration at Hong Kong airport Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Vincent Thian/The Associated Press

At the city’s airport, meanwhile, a crowd began what is expected to be a three-day protest at the arrivals area, handing out pamphlets to travellers explaining that “you’ve arrived in a broken, torn-apart city” but promising that “we’re fighting to put the broken pieces back together.” On Friday, demonstrators unfurled a banner demanding, “Revolution Now Liberate HK.”

On Wednesday, Zhang Xiaoming, one of the top Chinese officials with oversight over Hong Kong, called the ongoing rallies, some of which have turned violent, the “most severe situation” since the city’s handover to China in 1997, saying Beijing’s top priority is to ”end the chaos and restore order.”

Unrest in the city has marked the most visible challenge to Chinese rule under president Xi Jinping, and the drumbeat of warnings in recent days – including a plea for calm Friday from the city’s wealthy property developers – has suggested a more concerted effort to restore order is underway.

Efforts to intimidate protesters have, however, shown little sign of achieving their aims.

Open this photo in gallery Anti-extradition bill demonatrator wears a helmet and a mask during a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Aug. 9, 2019. THOMAS PETER/Reuters

“Of course some of us are scared because we’re willing to risk our freedom,” said Matthew Lau, 20, a university student who flew home from Australia to demonstrate. “But it’s the fact that so many people are willing to fight for Hong Kong – to come out and voice their opinions – that gives us hope.” Police have arrested 592 people since June 9, including dozens on rioting charges that can be punished by 10 years in prison.

But a harsher response from local authorities, and signs of concern in Beijing, mean “the central government is now looking at us, and they are thinking about how to deal with us. Which means our movement is gaining currency,” said Jeff, 18, who declined to provide a surname, saying he fears retribution by authorities for his presence at the airport protest.

Such worries, however, have done little to extinguish the anger that has driven people to the streets in a series of protests that have included shutting down roads and public transit, occupying roads near government offices and surrounding police stations.

Activists in the city have traditionally eschewed violence, determined to mount peaceful challenges to what they call the creeping influence of Beijing into a city promised a high degree of autonomy.

But the past two months have been marked by much more forceful protest. Police accuse demonstrators of arson, vandalism and hurling dangerous objects at officers, who have responded with fusillades of tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper balls in scenes that have given parts of Hong Kong the look of a conflict zone.

Open this photo in gallery Memos and posters over anti-extradition bill are seen on "Lennon Walls" at Tai Po in Hong Kong, Aug. 9, 2019. TYRONE SIU/Reuters

Such tactics, and the large numbers of arrests, ”will escalate the hardcore demonstrators’ anger in the short term, but if sustained, will turn the tide in the police’s favour,” said Steve Vickers, the former head of the Royal Hong Kong Police Criminal Intelligence Bureau who now runs a political- and corporate-risk consultancy.

The Hong Kong government, for its part, appears “to believe that intemperance and increasing levels of ugly violence by activists will result in a change of public mood and that this will, in turn, move public support against the movement,” he said. That strategy is showing signs of success, he believes.

“Ordinary working class people, they have had enough.”

People initially took to the streets in June to demand the cancellation of an extradition law that raised fears Hong Kong citizens could face justice in Chinese courts. That law has now been shelved – although not withdrawn – but protests have since widened to include much broader demands for political autonomy in the Chinese city.

Open this photo in gallery Memos and posters over anti-extradition bill are seen on "Lennon Walls" at Tai Po in Hong Kong, Aug. 9, 2019. TYRONE SIU/Reuters

Fears of angering Chinese authorities have been set aside as protesters embrace revolutionary slogans.

“It is no longer sensible to try to avoid crossing the so-called red line set by Beijing,” said Eddie Chu, a pro-democracy member of the city’s legislative council.

“People are determined to seize this chance to voice out the fundamental demand of Hong Kong people, which is that we need a fundamental review of the current governing institutions, and the relationship between Hong Kong and China.”

Ms. Lam, however, has dismissed those demands.

“I don’t think we should just sort of make concessions in order to silence the violent protesters,” she said Friday. ”We should do what is right for Hong Kong.” The top priority, she said, is “to stop the violence.”

