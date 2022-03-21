Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, Chief Secretary, John Lee, left, and Financial Secretary, Paul Chan, right, listen to reporters' questions during a press conference on March 21, 2022 in Hong Kong.Vincent Yu/Getty Images

For two years now, Hong Kong has been largely closed off to the outside world, with inbound visitors subject to up to three weeks mandatory quarantine in a hotel or government-run camp as part of the city’s “zero COVID” approach.

From April 1, this will be reduced to seven days, and a flight ban on nine countries — including Canada — will be lifted, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Monday.

Business leaders, foreign diplomats and chambers of commerce have been lobbying the Hong Kong government for months now to drop or relax the stringent quarantine requirements introduced in March 2020, warning they were harming the city’s economy and causing an exodus of talent. They were repeatedly told the goal of reopening the border with mainland China took priority, and that since this could only be achieved by Hong Kong reaching zero cases, travellers from other countries had to be quarantined lest they bring the virus in with them.

Then Omicron struck.

After recording just 13,000 cases and 213 deaths in the first two-years of the pandemic, Hong Kong has logged more than 1,035,059 Covid cases and 5,683 deaths since late December, with the highest number of fatalities per-capita in the world. Hospitals have been overwhelmed, with bodies piling up as funeral homes struggled to cope and the city rapidly ran out of coffins.

With cases skyrocketing, arguments for keeping overseas travellers out quickly began to look ridiculous. Earlier this month, the United States, which is included in the flight-ban, issued a “do not travel” warning for Hong Kong, “due to COVID-19 and COVID-19-related restrictions, including the risk of parents and children being separated.”

Speaking at a press conference Monday, Ms. Lam acknowledged that “for inbound travellers the quarantine requirement is far more stringent than for infected people in Hong Kong,” who can isolate at home for the most part.

“This has affected our business environment, particularly with regard to the U.S. and European countries,” she said, adding that “we have to make preparation for the relaunch of our economy.”

This comes as the city’s current COVID wave appears to be ebbing.

“According to experts, the pandemic has peaked and this is clear when we look at the 7-day moving average,” Ms. Lam said. Daily cases are now trending below 20,000, after topping 66,000 earlier this month.

As well as pressure from businesses and the foreign community in Hong Kong over travel restrictions, Ms. Lam has come in for intense criticism for her perceived lack of leadership during the recent outbreak, including often confusing and contradictory guidance that has sparked runs on supermarkets and general panic.

This criticism has not been limited to the city’s highly-neutered opposition, with recent weeks seeing multiple prominent pro-Beijing figures lambasting Ms. Lam, whose current term as chief executive expires this year.

Writing in the South China Morning Post last week, billionaire property developer Ronnie Chan said Hong Kong’s situation was comparable to that in New York, London and other western cities at the start of the pandemic.

“What makes our case unjustifiable is that, in 2020, no one knew what the virus was like and there was no vaccine. That is no longer the case today,” he said. “The plain fact is our government has not handled the pandemic competently, even to this day.”

Former government adviser Wong Chack-kie took it a step further, calling the current crisis a “man-made calamity.”

“If a leader is of any virtue, he or she should resign in shame after seeing so many elderly people die of policy faults,” Mr. Wong wrote in a newspaper column.

One major complaint has been the lack of a clear plan for how Hong Kong will emerge from the current crisis, with many residents frustrated and demoralized due to not knowing when or under what circumstances restrictions will be lifted and normal life can resume.

At her press conference Monday, Ms. Lam appeared to address this criticism, laying out a three-stage plan for relaxing social distancing measures over the next three months.

This will begin with the new travel rules that come into force on April 1, followed by the resumption of most in-person schooling on April 19. Beginning on April 21, gyms, beauty salons and religious venues will be allowed to reopen, and restaurants can offer indoor dining until 10 pm, up from 6 pm currently. Limits on gatherings will be raised from two people to four.

The second phase, which should start in May, will see the reopening of bars and clubs, the further relaxing of limits on in-person dining and the lifting of some mask requirements. From June, if cases have continued their downward trend and the relaxing of restrictions has not caused a spike in infections, most remaining limits should be lifted.

“This is only a road map,” Ms. Lam warned. “We will continue to monitor the development of the the the virus; things can change very quickly.”

