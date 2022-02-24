Ukraine, a long-standing ally of Canada, is under attack from Russian forces, whose invasion this week is one of the biggest assaults by one European country against another since the Second World War. If you want to do something about it, start by learning more about the conflict from our continuing explainer. Afterward, here are some of the ways you can help those affected.





Illustration by Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Protect your computer or mobile device against ransomware

Russia’s intelligence agencies have made a fine art of cyberwarfare over the years, and the computer systems of rival governments aren’t their only targets: Regular people and businesses can be victims too. A common threat to avoid is ransomware, in which a hacker gains illicit access to a device or network, blocks access to files and threatens to keep them sealed unless a ransom is paid. If a Russia-based outfit hacks one of your devices, paying them only makes the government attacking Ukraine a little richer. The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security offers some pointers on how to avoid this, such as:

Keep your operating system and software up to date.

Be careful with any suspicious e-mails or texts, especially if they ask you in an urgent tone to open a link or file attachment. These can be examples of phishing, a scam designed to make you download malicious software.

Make sure you have important files backed up offline, such as on an external hard drive or USB key.

Make sure you’re aware of the cybersecurity and privacy policies at your workplace, and follow their instructions about what to do in the event of a breach.





Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Learn about online disinformation, and how not to spread it

Being skeptical of the things you see on social media is always a good practice, but especially when bad actors and their bot accounts spread disinformation on purpose, as Russia has done during the past two U.S. presidential elections. Fake accounts might try to impersonate credible news sources or trick search engines into promoting bogus websites over real ones. In 2017, The Globe and Mail prepared a tutorial and quiz to help people learn how not to be fooled. Give it a try.





Christian Mang/Reuters

Support a verified fundraising campaign for Ukraine

If you see a crowdfunding campaign promising help to Ukraine, check it out carefully to see whether it’s legitimate (The Globe’s disinformation quiz above can help with this too). Here are some resources Ukrainian organizations are sharing:

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.