Open this photo in gallery: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to the media after arriving at the European headquarters for the EU-Western Balkans summit, in Brussels, on Dec. 14.JOHN THYS/Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made clear as he arrived at a high-stakes European Union summit that he would block EU accession talks with Ukraine, standing firmly against the view of other EU leaders.

Orban is blocking both EU membership talks and giving €50-billion ($54-billion) in financial aid for Kyiv from the EU budget, much to the exasperation of his EU partners at a crucial time for Ukraine.

The summit comes after a Ukrainian counter-offensive failed to make major gains and with the Biden administration so far unable to get a $60-billion aid package for Kyiv through Congress.

“There is no reason to negotiate membership of Ukraine now,” Orban said as he arrived at the Brussels summit.

“We have to come back later on, revert to that issue again when (preconditions are) fulfilled by the Ukrainians,” he said.

He also mentioned a European Parliament election next June, saying the bloc should “behave democratically” and await a new political consensus that would emerge, potentially signalling a months-long delay to any start of talks on Ukraine.

Officials and diplomats said they were in any case braced for a tough series of summit meetings that could go late into Friday night or even into the weekend.

All of the EU’s 27 national leaders except Orban have backed the start of accession talks.

“If Ukraine doesn’t have support from the EU and the U.S. then (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will win,” Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said as he arrived at the summit, describing it as one of the most important ones he had ever attended.

A decision on accession talks – which, once started, will in any case be a very long procession that would take years – requires unanimity and the Hungarian, who cultivates close ties to Moscow, has previously insisted Ukraine is not ready for such a step.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said she was not optimistic but added: “I hope we can get an agreement at least on some of the elements that are on the line.”

If EU leaders approve the start of membership talks and the four-year financial package, Kyiv will be able to claim a geopolitical victory. Failure to agree would likely be greeted by Moscow as a sign of faltering Western support for Ukraine.

On the eve of the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country had carried out the necessary political reforms to get the go-ahead and urged the EU to honour its commitments.

“I count on EU leaders recognising Ukraine’s efforts and taking this historic step,” he said on social media. “Ukraine fulfilled its part and proved that it can achieve tremendous results despite unprecedented challenges.”

As a sign of intense diplomatic efforts on the matter, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Orban ahead of the summit, alongside European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Council chief Charles Michel.

Orban has cited corruption in Ukraine and other concerns in justifying his stance. But EU officials and diplomats suspect he is using the issue as a bargaining chip, hoping to obtain more funds frozen by the EU over concerns about the rule of law in Hungary.

“We’re not in a Hungarian bazaar where we can exchange one thing for another,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Wednesday. “Ukraine is a country that wants to respect democratic values ... Maybe a lesson for Orban himself.”

The European Commission, the EU executive body, on Wednesday restored Hungary’s access to up to €10.2-billion in refunds for economic projects after finding it had fulfilled conditions on the independence of its judiciary.

The Commission recommended last month that EU leaders agree to start accession talks with Ukraine. A second unanimous decision would still be needed – possibly in March – to agree on a negotiating framework.

Officials and diplomats said a compromise could involve a longer gap between the two decisions and language in the summit declaration on conditions to be fulfilled in the meantime.

Officials say if Hungary sticks to its stance, the EU’s other members could set up financing outside the budget for Ukraine, but that would be more complex and expensive.