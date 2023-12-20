Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would “look into” claims New Delhi was linked to two assassination plots against Sikh activists in Canada and the United States, which have strained ties between the West and India at a time when many see the South Asian country as a potential counterbalance to China.

In an interview with the Financial Times published Wednesday, Mr. Modi said “if someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it.”

“If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it,” he told the newspaper. “Our commitment is to the rule of law.”

Last month, U.S. authorities said they had foiled a scheme to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a New York-based Sikh activist with ties to Canadian Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whose murder in Surrey, B.C., earlier this year Ottawa says was directed by agents of the Indian government.

U.S. President Joe Biden reportedly raised the plot to kill Mr. Pannun with Mr. Modi during the G20 conference in New Delhi in September. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also spoke to Mr. Modi at that event about Ottawa’s findings before he made public accusations that India was involved in Mr. Nijjar’s killing.

Both prominent advocates for an independent Sikh homeland known as Khalistan, Mr. Pannun and Mr. Nijjar were previously designated terrorists by India, which has long complained the West does not take Sikh separatism seriously enough.

Speaking to the FT, Mr. Modi said New Delhi was “deeply concerned about the activities of certain extremist groups based overseas.”

“These elements, under the guise of freedom of expression, have engaged in intimidation and incited violence,” he said.

He dismissed concerns this issue could damage ties between India and the U.S., saying there was “strong bipartisan support for the strengthening of this relationship, which is a clear indicator of a mature and stable partnership.”

“Security and counter-terrorism co-operation has been a key component of our partnership,” Mr. Modi told the FT. “I don’t think it is appropriate to link a few incidents with diplomatic relations between the two countries.”

The U.S. provided intelligence to Canada in connection with Mr. Nijjar’s killing, and after prosecutors in New York made public the plot against Mr. Pannun, Mr. Trudeau said it “further underscores what we’ve been talking about from the very beginning, which is that India needs to take this seriously.”

“We have been working closely with our American counterparts, with partners around the world on the very serious allegations that we shared in September that we believe India was involved – agents of the government of India were involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil,” Mr. Trudeau said.

New Delhi has denied any involvement in Mr. Nijjar’s death and Mr. Trudeau’s allegations caused a deep diplomatic rift between India and Canada. India stripped 41 Canadian diplomats of their diplomatic protections in the South Asian country, forcing them to leave ahead of a deadline given by New Delhi.

Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma told The Globe and Mail last month India had not been shown concrete evidence by Canada or Canada’s allies that Indian agents were involved in the June 18 slaying of Mr. Nijjar.

With files from Steven Chase and Robert Fife