Iran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian jetliner blaming ‘human error’

Tehran, Iran
The Associated Press
Debris of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after takeoff from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport is seen on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, on January 8, 2020. (File photo)

SOCIAL MEDIA/Reuters

Iran announced Saturday that its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard.

The statement came Saturday morning and blamed “human error” for the shootdown.

The jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, went down on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at U.S. forces.

Iran had denied for several days that a missile downed the aircraft. But then the U.S. and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believe Iran shot down the aircraft.

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials.

