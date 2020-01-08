Students, doctors, children: Ukrainian airliner crash victims had roots across Canada

Open this photo in gallery Hamed Esmaeilion, a dentist in Richmond Hill, lost his wife, Parisa Eghbalian, and nine-year-old daughter, Reera, in the plane crash. Family handout/Family handout

Academics returning from holidays, a bride and groom coming back from their wedding, and a one-year-old girl travelling with her parents were among the Canadian victims of a plane crash Wednesday in Tehran that killed all 176 people on board.

The passenger manifest for Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 includes years of birth; the oldest Canadian was born in 1945, the youngest in 2018. The victims had roots across the country. Many were believed to be Iranian-Canadian students returning to school after the winter break. There were also professors, dentists, doctors, a software engineer and a real-estate agent.

The Toronto District School Board and the York Region District School Board said that some of the victims include students from their schools. Flags were lowered to half-staff at the victims’ schools and board offices. The University of Ottawa said it was so far aware of three students who were among the deceased.

Hamed Esmaeilion, a dentist from Richmond Hill, Ont., told The Globe and Mail that he opened presents with his wife and nine-year-old daughter Reera on Christmas night before dropping them off at the Toronto airport, bound for a family gathering in Iran.

They were slated to return on Wednesday afternoon. Instead, Dr. Esmaeilion is heading to Tehran in search of answers: What caused the flight carrying the two people most precious to him to crash four minutes after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport? “I have friends here, but no relatives. I have to go. I’m alone here,” he said.

Also among the victims were Iranians with close connections to Canada, including a PhD student who had begun her studies at the University of Guelph last fall. Ghanimat Azhdari sent an e-mail to her supervisor, Dr. Faisal Moola, shortly before take-off. “See you soon,” she wrote. Payman Parseyan, a member of the Iranian community in Edmonton, said 27 victims of the crash were from the city; the majority, he said, were international students.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement expressing his sadness and offering his condolences to those who lost loved ones in the tragedy. The Globe and Mail is working to learn more about the Flight 752 victims. Here is what we know so far.

Siavash Ghafouri-Azar, 35; Sara Mamani, 36

The couple was returning from their wedding in Iran, said Concordia professor Ali Dolatabadi, who had been a thesis supervisor for Mr. Ghafouri-Azar. He remembered his former student as a “very, very nice guy, extremely polite, humble and hard-working,” a mechanical engineering master’s student who became a friend. Although Mr. Ghafouri-Azar passed his exams around the end of 2018, they remained in touch and saw each other for the last time shortly before this past Christmas. “He told me he bought a home in Brossard and he wanted to invite me to the house-warming,” Mr. Dolatabadi said. Mr. Ghafouri-Azar had gone to Iran to get married, said the Concordia professor, who identified his bride as Sara Mamani, who had also been a student at the university.

Mohammad Salehe, 32

Mr. Salehe was a software engineer and developer who came to the University of Toronto about a year and a half ago as a PhD student. He got married shortly before arriving in Toronto and recently told his childhood friend, Mostafa Rokooie, that he was happy with his life in Canada. Mr. Rokooie said he attended middle school and high school in Tehran with Mr. Salehe, a man he describes as intelligent, shy and kind. “He really was an exceptional talent,” Mr. Rokooie said. “He was a very good friend and a very friendly person.” Mr. Salehe’s family is in Tehran and it appears he was in the country with his wife for a visit.

Dr. Parisa Eghbalian, 42; Reera Esmaeilion, 9

Open this photo in gallery Hamed Esmaeilion, a dentist in Richmond Hill, lost his wife, Parisa Eghbalian, and nine-year-old daughter, Reera, in the plane crash. Family handout/Family handout

Dr. Eghbalian and her daughter had left for Iran on Dec. 25 after opening Christmas presents, said Hamed Esmaeilion. They hadn’t been home to visit relatives in about two years and were excited to attend a family gathering. They were aboard Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752, on their way back to Canada. “In the last moment I hugged my daughter and we cried a little bit,” said Dr. Esmaeilion, who lives in Richmond Hill, Ont.

The husband and wife immigrated to Canada in 2010 from Iran with their daughter, who was six-month-old at the time, for a “better quality of life.” He and his wife had opened up their dentistry office in Aurora a little over two years ago.

Dr. Eghbalian enjoyed being a dentist; her husband described it one of her passions. They also travelled together as a family, visiting Boston this summer, London last March and New York two years ago.

Reera, who studied French immersion at Adrienne Clarkson Public School in Richmond Hill, could speak three languages, including Farsi. She played the piano but loved soccer, even playing for the rep team in Richmond Hill. In the summertime, she and her dad would play soccer in the backyard almost every day, Dr. Esmaeilion said.

Ardalan Ebnoddin-Hamidi, 48; Niloufar Khamsi Razzaghi, 45; Kamyar Ebnoddin-Hamidi, 15

Mr. Ebnoddin-Hamidi, his wife Niloufar and son Kamyar had been visiting family in Iran, a friend said. A civil engineer in the Vancouver area, Mr. Ebnoddin-Hamidi had been “actively involved” in several major B.C. infrastructure projects, including the Canada Line, according to his LinkedIn profile, and currently worked for Metro Testing and Engineering Ltd.

“Sometimes you see a person and feel that you’ve been friends with him forever,” said Kamal Eshfagh, a friend and fellow board member on the Tricity Iranian Cultural Society (TCICS).

Ms. Razzaghi had recently completed her postsecondary education at the University of British Columbia, and was embarking on her teaching career, said Behzad Abdi, another family friend and chair of TCICS.

Afifa Tarbhai, 55; Alina Tarbhai, 31

The mother and daughter, who lived in the Toronto area, were in Iran for a visit. According to Afifa’s LinkedIn profile, she was a longtime accounts administrator at Briarlane Rental Property Management in Toronto. Her daughter was an administrative clerk at the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, according to a colleague. Zoe Vander Doelen said Alina was a “kind and thoughtful and generous person” who was recently promoted as a result of her hard work.

“She worked very hard. She cared about her work and she really cared about the people that she worked with here,” said Ms. Vander Doelen, an HR specialist at OSSTF.

Property records show that Afifa lived in Aurora and her daughter lived in Markham.

Sharieh Faghihi, 58

Open this photo in gallery Halifax dentist Dr. Sharieh Faghihi . Twitter - https://twitter.com/Dartmouthdental/Handout

Dr. Faghihi was a dentist who practised at Gladstone Dental Centre in Halifax. A professor by the same name is listed on Dalhousie University’s website as a member of the Faculty of Dentistry, but a spokesman for the school would not immediately confirm if she was among those killed in the crash.

Sahar Haghjoo, 37; Elsa Jadidi, 8

A mother and her eight-year-old daughter from Toronto’s East end were killed aboard the plane crash. Sahar Haghjoo, 37, worked at the Toronto YWCA to help settle immigrant and refugee women in Canada. Her only child, eight-year-old Elsa, was with her on the plane.

They had both left Canada to visit family in Iran in early December. The father of the family had returned from Iran to Toronto about a week ago and was expecting to welcome his wife and daughter back home on Wednesday.

That was when the family learned that tragedy struck. “I was over to see them,” said neighbour Anne McCullagh. She said she had noticed a number of cars outside the family’s Scarborough home when she knocked at the door. It was at that point that a relative told her “She’s gone and Elsa too.”

Ms. McCullagh said her granddaughters used to play with eight-year-old Elsa, who was an only child. “She was a beautiful child,” she said. “They were just beautiful, beautiful people.”

Firoozeh Radjai, an executive with the YWCA Toronto, said Ms. Haghjoo had worked there since 2015 and that she had once been a TV broadcaster in Iran. Ms. Haghjoo’s role at the YWCA was to run settlement programs for immigrant women in Toronto. These programs teach job skills that allow refugees and immigrants to provide for their families. “We are devastated,” said Ms. Radjai.

Suzan Golbabapour, 49

Open this photo in gallery Suzan Golbabapour, 49, Real Estate agent and fitness trainer. Handout

Ms. Golbabapour joined a Remax Richmond Hill office about a year ago, where she worked to sell homes in the North Toronto community that is like a home base for the Persian community in Canada.

“She was very young, very bright, very ambitious,” said Johnder Perez, a manager for the office.

“She was a newer agent to us.” He described her as “full of high energy and very positive.”

He said Ms. Golbabapour had a local husband but also had a family back in Iran. Ms. Golbabapour’s Instagram account shows that she also worked as a personal fitness trainer.

Evin Arsalani, 30; Hiva Molani, 38; Kurdia Molani, 1

Open this photo in gallery Hiva Molani (left); Evin Arsalani, (centre); Kurdia Molani. Instagram Courtesy of family

The death toll includes a young GTA family: Evin Arsalani, her husband Hiva Molani and their toddler daughter Kurdia Molani, Ms. Arsalani’s brother Amir confirmed to The Globe.

The trio was heading back to Ajax after travelling to Iran a month ago to attend a wedding, another brother, Omid Arsalani, told CBC. He said the last time he spoke with his sister was on her 30th birthday last week.

“She was happy, she saw family members, all the people in the family she hasn’t seen in years," Omid Arsalani told CBC.

Mansour Esnaashary Esfahani, 29

Open this photo in gallery University of Waterloo PhD student Mansour Esnaashary Esfahani at Lake Louis on June 19, 2019. Alireza Mohamadizadeh/Courtesy of family

Mr. Esfahani was a PhD candidate in civil engineering at the University of Waterloo who travelled to Iran last month to get married, according to his friend Alireza Mohamadizadeh, a fellow Waterloo graduate student. “He was so happy,” Mr. Mohamadizadeh said. “He had so many good plans for his life. Now everything is gone in a minute.”

Mr. Mohamadizadeh said that his friend’s new wife, Hanieh, was not on the ill-fated flight out of Tehran; she had planned to join her husband in Canada in February. Mr. Esfahani, who was originally from Isfahan, the third-largest city in Iran, was conducting doctoral research focused on construction automation and management. He had been studying at Waterloo since arriving in Canada in September of 2017. Matthew Grant, a spokesman for the University of Waterloo, said in a statement that the school is aware that the passenger manifest for flight PS752 included names that matched those of Mr. Esfahani, and of Marzieh Foroutan, who went by Mari. She is listed on the passenger manifest as an Iranian citizen. She was a pHD candidate in geography. “He was so kind,” Mr. Mohamadizadeh said of Mr. Esfahani. “He was one of the greatest guys I ever met.”

Iman Ghaderpanah, 34; Parinaz Ghaderpanah, 33

This couple was active in Tirgan, an Iranian-Canadian charitable organization that puts on a biennial festival celebrating arts and culture, according to a photographer who knew them through the events. In a Facebook post, Tirgan confirmed the deaths of “two of the most-loved members” of the community. “We will always remember Parinaz for her beautiful soul, contagious energy, warm positive attitude, and unconditional dedication. Their untimely departure leaves a permanent void in our hearts,” the group said. Mr. Ghaderpanah was described by executives at Mortgage Alliance, where he was an independent mortgage agent, as kind, humble and respected in the community. “A very nice likeable individual … a gentleman to be around,” said company COO Joe Pinheiro.

Saba Saadat, 21; Shekoufeh Choupannejad, 56; Sara Saadat, 23

Open this photo in gallery Dr. Shekoufeh Choopannejad and daughters Sara Saadat and Saba Saadat. handout/Handout

A Bachelor of Science student at the University of Alberta, Saba Saadat was visiting family in Iran when Flight 752 crashed. She was alongside her mother, Shekoufeh Choupannejad, an OB-GYN in Edmonton and her sister, Sara Saadat, who graduated from the University of Alberta in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in psychology with a minor in sociology.

Saba had just completed her applications to medical school and hoped to attend next fall, said her mentor Rabib Alam, the mentorship coordinator for SEED Society Alberta, a not for profit organization in Edmonton that assists families in need. Saba had volunteered with the organization for several years, along with other volunteer pursuits, and was a very dedicated member, Mr. Alam said. Before she left for Iran, Saba had wrapped up work on the society’s annual Helping Hampers campaign, coordinating with high schools and businesses in the Edmonton area to bring donations to families.

“She had a kind heart, a kind soul, whatever she did was out of the goodness of her heart,” Mr. Alam said. “It really is a tragedy that as a society we’ve lost someone as talented as her, someone who could do wonders in the near future.”

Mr. Alam also called Saba a “brilliant scholar.” Last summer, she conducted research through a “studentship” with the University of Alberta’s Faculty of Medicine of Dentistry. Last fall, the research institute posted on Twitter that Saba spent her summer alongside one of their scholars “growing a placenta (!) in a dish to understand the organ and the role it plays in pregnancy complications.”

Along with her family, Saba moved to Canada in 2011, said Mr. Alam.

Forough Khadem, 38

Open this photo in gallery Forough Khadem, 38, was a scientist who completed her PhD in immunology at the University of Manitoba in 2016. University of Manitoba/University of Manitoba

Ms. Khadem was a scientist who completed her PhD in immunology at the University of Manitoba in 2016. Her undergraduate and master’s studies in Tehran focused on plant sciences, and her work in Canada focused on developing immunity to leishmaniasis, a deadly infectious disease.

On Monday the University of Manitoba released a statement noting that its staff “have reason to believe that our alumnus, colleague & friend Dr. Forough Khadem has tragically passed in #tehran crash. She was a unique & accomplished human being who would do anything to help anyone and will never be forgotten. We offer our deepest condolences to her family.”

After completing her PhD, Ms. Khadem worked as a business development specialist at Mitacs Inc., a Canadian not-for-profit organization that that partners with industry, academia and government to foster research-based innovation. In a sign of her growing familiarity with Canadian culture, Ms. Khadem tweeted her congratulations to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in November after they won the Grey Cup, adding: “I could not figure out how the scores were calculated for the longest time in the past few years, no matter how many [times] others explained it for me! But this time, while watching the @Wpg_BlueBombers championship game, I got it all figured out!”

Pedram Mousavi, 47; Mojgan Daneshmand, 43; Daria Mousavi, 14; Dorina Mousavi, 9

Open this photo in gallery University of Alberta professors Mojgan Daneshmand (right) and Pedram Mousavi, pose with their daughters Daria and Dorina Mousavi in an undated family photo. HANDOUT/Reuters

The Edmonton-based family was among the victims of the crash, said Payman Parseyan, a member of the city’s tight-knit Iranian community.

Mr. Mousavi was a professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, where he worked for the past decade. He received his bachelor’s degree from Iran University, and his master’s and PhD from the University of Manitoba, according to his university biography. He previously worked for companies in Waterloo, Toronto and Edmonton, according to his LinkedIn page.

His wife, Ms. Daneshmand, was an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Alberta, as well as a Canada Research Chair. She was also a publicity and community engagement coordinator at the university. In 2016, Ms. Daneshmand received a distinguished mid-career award her scientific contribution to the field of microwave engineering and for “being a role model for women in engineering,” her university biography says.

Mr. Parseyan called the two professors “amazing people.” “We’d also joke around about food or politics,” he said. He called Mr. Mousavi “a humble guy,” who was friendly and open.

Alireza Nouri, another engineering professor at the university who had become friends with the couple, said Mr. Mousavi and Ms. Daneshmand were in Iran with their children for a yearly trip to see family.

"They were fantastic people," he said. "They were very kind, passionate about their community and their work."

He said their deaths have had a major impact on the university.

"Everybody here is shocked," he said. "It's hard to concentrate today."

Arash Pourzarabi, 26; Pouneh Gorji, 25

Mr. Pourzarabi and Ms. Gorji were University of Alberta students who had travelled home to Iran to wed and celebrate with family and friends. They had boarded the plane on their way back to Alberta, said Reza Akbari, president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton (IHSE).

Mr. Akbari confirmed at least 27 members of Edmonton’s tight-knit Iranian community have died in the crash, including numerous doctors and a University of Alberta professor.

He said many of those were in some way associated with the university and returned to Iran to visit family and friends over the winter break. “It is heartbreaking,” he said.

The impact of the deaths will be felt outside the Iranian community. “The doctors, they have patients that can be anybody, regardless of their background or their culture. The university professor, he passed on education to anybody – students from all cultures and backgrounds,” he said. “It’s certainly a shock to all of Canada, but particularly Edmonton.”

Mr. Akbari said the IHSE is working with the Iranian students society to seek support from the University of Alberta and help the families of those who lost their lives. A memorial service for the victims is tentatively scheduled for this weekend.

Mansour Pourjam, 53

Mr. Pourjam graduated from Carleton University in 2001 with a degree in biology. The university confirmed Wednesday afternoon that he was on the flight, along with Fareed Arasteh, a PhD student in biology. Carleton said campus flags have been lowered to half-mast to honour the two men as well as the other victims.

Ghanimat Azhdari

Open this photo in gallery Ghanimat Azhdari was on holiday from her PhD program at the University of Guelph. Global Youth Biodiversity Network (GYBN)/Global Youth Biodiversity Network (GYBN)

Despite her small physical stature, Ms. Azhdari was a firecracker – a proud woman from a tribal territory in Iran described by those who knew her as a champion of Indigenous rights and biodiversity.

Ms. Azhdari had travelled to Iran in mid-December to visit her family, on holiday from her PhD program at the University of Guelph in Ontario. She started her studies in September, working on the issue of conservation under the supervision of Dr. Faisal Moola in the Department of Geography, Environment and Geomatics. “I was just talking to Ghanimat before she got on the plane,” he told The Globe. “The shock is sort of wearing off, and I’m overcome with emotion.”

Ms. Azhdari, who was involved in international negotiations related to biodiversity that took place in Montreal last month, was celebrated on social media by various non-profits as a defender of Indigenous rights and environmental justice.

In an e-mail exchange before the flight departed, Dr. Moola and Ms. Azhdari discussed her return to the lab and the increasing tensions in the Middle East. “Everything in Iran is safe, secure and normal,” Ms. Azhdari wrote. “There is just news full of menace from both sides and we hope for peace in 2020 in the region as well as the world.” She told Dr. Moola she would be landing in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon. He was slated to pick her up.

“See you soon,” Ms. Azhdari wrote.

Alireza (Ali) Pey, 47

Kanata-based startup entrepreneur Mr. Pey was among those on board, according to members of the Ottawa Iranian community who confirmed his identity to the Ottawa Citizen. The father of two young girls, who held a degree in electrical engineering, worked at Nortel Networks in the early 2000s. In 2015, he founded Message Hopper, a text message service for businesses to reach customers for marketing as well as appointment scheduling.

With files from Kathryn Blaze Baum, Caroline Alphonso, Colin Freeze, Kelly Grant, Jill Mahoney, Oliver Moore, Laura Stone, Carly Weeks, Marsha McLeod, Matt Lundy, Tim Kiladze, James Keller, Christine Dobby, Carrie Tait and Stephanie Chambers