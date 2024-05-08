Shopify shares sink as e-commerce platform forecasts downbeat quarterly revenue growth

Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify SHOP-T forecast its slowest quarterly revenue growth in two years against the backdrop of an uncertain economy and tepid consumer spending, sending its U.S. shares slumping 19 per cent in premarket trading.

The company said on Wednesday it expects second-quarter revenue to grow at a high-teens percentage rate year on year.

That compares with the average growth of about 26 per cent over the last few quarters.

Analysts estimated current-quarter revenue to grow 19.35 per cent, according to LSEG data.

While e-commerce growth has been normalizing, consumers have been looking to cut down on costs, putting Shopify at a disadvantage despite price hikes and new AI-based tools.

Adding to the company’s pressure, its core clientele if small businesses and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) which have been more susceptible to the hit from higher inflation.