Open this photo in gallery: Omar Atshan, 17, is hugged by his mother after being released from an Israeli prison in the West Bank town of Ramallah, Sunday Nov. 26, 2023.Nasser Nasser/The Associated Press

Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas have raised concerns over the lists of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners due to be released on Monday, the final day of an agreed four-day pause in the fighting, an official briefed on the matter said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Qatari mediators were working with Israel and Hamas to resolve the issues and avoid delays.

Hamas said it wanted to extend the truce. Israel has previously offered to agree to an additional day for each additional 10 hostages freed, and to release three times the number of Palestinian prisoners each time.

“There is a slight issue with today’s lists. The Qataris are working with both sides to resolve it and avoid delays,” the official briefed on the matter said.

Israel said earlier it had received overnight what could be the final list of hostages slated for release. The list was being reviewed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, adding it would provide further information when possible.

On Sunday, Hamas freed 17 people, including a 4-year-old Israeli-American girl, bringing the total number the militant group has released since Friday to 58. Israel released 39 teenage Palestinian prisoners on Sunday, taking the total number of Palestinians freed since the truce began to 117.

The people handed over by Hamas on Sunday included 13 Israelis, three Thais and one with Russian citizenship, and the International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed it had successfully transferred them from Gaza.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he hoped the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas can go on as long as hostages are being released.

Biden said the 4-year-old hostage, Abigail Edan, had witnessed her parents being killed by Hamas fighters during their Oct. 7 rampage into Israel and had been held since then.

“What she endured is unthinkable,” Biden said at a news conference in the United States.

Abigail was on her way to the hospital for checks, Israel’s Channel 13 said. Her grandfather, Carmel Edan, told Reuters he “simply could not believe” she had been returned, thanking Biden “for all the help he’s offered us".

Netanyahu said on Sunday he spoke to Biden about the hostage release, adding he would welcome extending the truce if more hostages could be freed.

However, Netanyahu said that once the truce ends “we will return with full force to achieve our goals: The elimination of Hamas, ensuring that Gaza does not return to what it was; and of course the release of all our hostages.”

'CAN'T BELIEVE I'M FREE'

The four-day truce agreed last week is the first halt in fighting in the seven weeks since Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages back into Gaza.

In response to that attack, Israel has bombarded the enclave and mounted a ground offensive in the north. Some 14,800 Palestinians have been killed, Gaza health authorities say, and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Palestinians gave the freed prisoners a jubilant reception in Ramallah, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Omar Abdullah Al Hajj, 17, one of the detainees released on Sunday, told Reuters he'd been kept in the dark about what was happening in the outside world.

“I can’t believe I’m free now but my joy is incomplete because we still have our brothers who remain in prison, and then there is all the news about Gaza that I am having to learn about now,” said Al Hajj, whom Israel’s Justice Ministry accused of belonging to the Islamic Jihad militant group and posing a security threat which it did not specify.

The latest three Thai hostages released were in good health, Thailand’s prime minister said. Efforts to free the remaining 15 Thais would continue, the Thai foreign ministry said.

Qatar, Egypt and the United States are pressing for the truce to be extended but it is not clear whether that will happen.

Clashes and recriminations have threatened to torpedo the existing deal. The killing of a Palestinian farmer by Israeli forces in the central Gaza Strip had earlier added to those concerns.

Violence has also flared in the West Bank, where Israeli forces killed seven Palestinians, including two minors and at least one gunman, late on Saturday and early Sunday, medics and local sources said.

Israeli hostages released by Hamas wave to a crowd from a vehicle enroute to an army base in Ofakim, Israel.MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 21

This handout image released by the Israeli Government Press Office shows Sharon Hertzman embracing her son after being released from Hamas captivity.HAIM ZACH/Israeli Government Press Office /AFP/Getty Images 2 of 21

A released Palestinian prisoner is carried by supporters in Ramallah after being released from an Israeli military prison.AMMAR AWAD/Reuters 3 of 21

This handout photo provided by the Israel Prime Minister Office shows Yahel Shoham, 3, talking to an Israeli soldier after being freed by Hamas.Israel Prime Minister Office/The Associated Press 4 of 21

Former Palestinian prisoner Khalil Al-Awar (R), is greeted upon his release and return home in east Jerusalem.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 21

Supporters cheer as a vehicle carrying Israeli hostages released by Hamas drives towards an army base in Ofakim, Israel.MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 21

In this handout picture released by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, Shoshan Haran, right, after being freed from captivity by Hamas.Israel Prime Minister Office/The Associated Press 7 of 21

Residents of Kibbutz Kfar Aza react as people from their community are released from the Gaza Strip and returned to Shefayim, Israel.TOMER APPELBAUM/Reuters 8 of 21

Released Palestinian prisoners react from inside a vehicle after leaving Israeli military prison in the occupied West Bank.AMMAR AWAD/Reuters 9 of 21

Former prisoner Palestinian Mohammed Al-Awar (L) kisses his father's forehead upon return to his home in east Jerusalem.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 21

An image distributed by the Schneider Children Medical Centre shows Yoni Asher (C) reunited with his wife and two children on Nov. 25.Schneider Hospital Spokesperson/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 21

Palestinians prisoners are carried by supporters after being released from Israeli jails, in Ramallah, occupied West Bank.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 21

A woman embraces a released Palestinian prisoner in Ramallah after he was released from an Israeli military prison.AMMAR AWAD/Reuters 13 of 21

A Red Cross vehicle carries Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas, arrives at the Rafah border on Nov. 26 amid a temporary ceasefire.IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/Reuters 14 of 21

Former Palestinian prisoner Maysoon al-Jabali (L), who was jailed in Israel since 2015, greets her mother at her home in Al-Shawawreh, West Bank, on Nov. 26.HAZEM BADER/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 21

A bus transporting Red Cross staff and Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli jails drives through supporters in Ramallah on Nov. 26.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 21

This handout image released by the Israeli army shows Hila Rotem-Shoshani, 13, reunited with her uncle at a hospital in Israel after being released by Hamas on Nov. 25.ISRAELI ARMY/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 21

Relatives of Palestinian prisoner Israa Jaabis (C) welcome her home in East Jerusalem.OREN ZIV/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 21

This handout image released by the Israeli army shows Emily Hand, 9, reunited with her father at a hospital in Israel after being released by Hamas.ISRAELI ARMY/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 21

A Palestinian prisoner (R) hugs a relative after he and fellow detainees were released from Israeli jails, in Ramallah.JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 21

A helicopter carrying hostages released by Hamas lands at Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel, Nov. 24.AMIT ELKAYAM/The New York Times News Service 21 of 21

'PEOPLE ARE SO DESPERATE'

The truce deal survived an earlier threat when Hamas’ armed wing said on Saturday it was delaying hostage releases until Israel met all truce conditions, including committing to let aid trucks into northern Gaza.

Qatari diplomats are now on site in Gaza to supervise the entry and delivery of their country’s aid, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said.

A U.N. official who took part in a humanitarian convoy to northern Gaza said on Sunday aid groups were on track to deliver the biggest shipment in over a month, describing thin, gaunt residents slaking their thirst as soon as water arrived.

“People are so desperate and you can see in adults’ eyes they haven’t eaten,” the U.N. children’s agency’s James Elder told Reuters by video link from southern Gaza after returning from Gaza City.

Even as the aid deliveries flowed north, Elder said he saw hundreds of Gazans heading in the other direction, fearing the renewal of Israeli bombardments if the truce is not prolonged.

“People are so terrified that this pause won’t be continued,” he said.